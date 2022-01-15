ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Passes Russell Westbrook in NBA 2K22 Ratings

By Brook Smith
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ljs00_0dmquwHY00

It's been a rough stretch of games for Russell Westbrook. For the month of January, the Lakers guard is shooting an incredibly low 29 percent and has failed to make one of his three-point attempts.

To say it's been a nightmarish month for Russ would be an incredible understatement. His struggles have only been highlighted in the Lakers' past two losses against the Kings and the Grizzlies, scoring just 14 points and sinking 4 of his 26 shot attempts.

But the worst month is only getting worse from the Lakers' guard. In the latest update from the popular NBA 2k22 video game, Westbrook's overall rating took another dip. So much so that former Los Angeles player Kyle Kuzma has officially passed him in his rating.

The Lakers dealt Kuzma along with Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the deal that landed Westbrook. That deal has not panned out nearly as well as Los Angeles had hoped as Russ continues to struggle with finding his place on this team.

Russ is averaging 18.7 points per game so far this season, which is by far a low for him since his first 2 years in the league. He's dishing out 8.1 assists, but he's also turning the ball over 4.4 times on average. Kuzma has been pretty productive since the Lakers dealt him, scoring 15.7 points and putting up close to 9 rebounds per game.

It's been a tough stretch for Russ, but it will get better...probably.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Kyle Kuzma And Winnie Harlow Back Together Five Months After Split

Love isn't dead after all -- NBA baller Kyle Kuzma and supermodel Winnie Harlow are officially dating again ... just five months after breaking up. TMZ Sports has learned ... Kuz and Harlow picked up right where they left off earlier this month, deciding to give their relationship another try.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Reveals That He Dated Lakers President Jeanie Buss: "I’ve Known Jeanie Since She Was In Playboy. They Put Me Up In The Ritz Carlton, In The Penthouse, And She Said ‘You Wanna Have Some Drinks?‘"

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is widely recognized as one of the baddest boys in the league's history. The 5-time NBA champion was a beast in terms of collecting rebounds on the court. But as soon as Rodman stepped off the court, he turned on his charm. There have...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Russ
Person
Kyle Kuzma
firstsportz.com

LeBron James becomes first player in the history of the NBA to have this crazy record

LeBron James is bearing a gigantic burden for a recreated Lakers list during his nineteenth season, and the wear and tear are beginning to show. As the Lakers star commends his 19th year being in the NBA, we investigate how his career has advanced as the years progressed. Being one of the arguable G.O.A.T contenders, LeBron has surely provided another claim to add to his side as his purple and gold struggle in the current season. Is the greatest ever individual legacy? Who knows.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lakers Guard
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
NBA
Complex

Russell Westbrook’s Brother Appeared on Twitter Spaces to Defend Lakers Point Guard Against Critics

Los Angeles Lakers fans took to Twitter Saturday night to blast Russell Westbrook after the team’s embarrassing 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets. Granted, even Westbrook himself is aware of his epic shooting slump. Following another poor performance against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the polarizing point guard held himself accountable for his recent shooting struggles.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James’ ex-Lakers teammate among 7 vets linked to Cavs ahead of trade deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been rocked by a couple of major setbacks during the first half of the season. Two of the Cavs best players in Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to respective injuries and at this point, it only feels like a matter of time before Cleveland makes some big moves ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: LeBron James' TV Setup During NFL Game Goes Viral Online

The Lakers had a much-needed day off on Sunday. Following a thoroughly disappointing loss to the Nuggets on Saturday, most of the squad spent their day taking in the NFL playoff games. That would include LeBron James, who had Lakers fans all across the internet talking about his setup. James...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy