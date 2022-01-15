Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Passes Russell Westbrook in NBA 2K22 Ratings

It's been a rough stretch of games for Russell Westbrook. For the month of January, the Lakers guard is shooting an incredibly low 29 percent and has failed to make one of his three-point attempts.

To say it's been a nightmarish month for Russ would be an incredible understatement. His struggles have only been highlighted in the Lakers' past two losses against the Kings and the Grizzlies, scoring just 14 points and sinking 4 of his 26 shot attempts.

But the worst month is only getting worse from the Lakers' guard. In the latest update from the popular NBA 2k22 video game, Westbrook's overall rating took another dip. So much so that former Los Angeles player Kyle Kuzma has officially passed him in his rating.

The Lakers dealt Kuzma along with Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the deal that landed Westbrook. That deal has not panned out nearly as well as Los Angeles had hoped as Russ continues to struggle with finding his place on this team.

Russ is averaging 18.7 points per game so far this season, which is by far a low for him since his first 2 years in the league. He's dishing out 8.1 assists, but he's also turning the ball over 4.4 times on average. Kuzma has been pretty productive since the Lakers dealt him, scoring 15.7 points and putting up close to 9 rebounds per game.

It's been a tough stretch for Russ, but it will get better...probably.