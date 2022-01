While many locations around this planet offer beautiful backdrops for breathtaking photos, one of the most worthwhile environments can be found under water. Ocean photography offers photographers and those who view the pictures a unique glimpse into another world that many of us would not otherwise see. 15% of the Earth’s species live in the ocean, and photographing them in their natural environment can prove as challenging as it is rewarding. Once you’ve worked through the technical details of diving and operating your camera in underwater housing, you can focus on pushing your creativity and building an impressive underwater photography portfolio.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 11 HOURS AGO