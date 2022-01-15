Another View: Iowans prosper because of GOP's focus on freedom and growth

Throughout my time in politics, I've had a front-row seat to many governors’ Condition of the State addresses. I can say, what Gov. Kim Reynolds' unveiled on Tuesday was bold, in step with what Iowans want, and will make positive, generational changes in this state.

Reynolds told the story of Iowa: fields of opportunity and hard work lead to great success and the power of Iowa communities and neighbors coming together to lift one another. She laid out an agenda that will create the future Iowans deserve by relieving them of overbearing government control and stifling taxes. Reynolds’ plan focuses on how to truly unleash economic opportunity and grow our state. She summed it up best by saying, "We’re strong because we’ve been guided by the lights of common sense, fairness, and freedom. By the knowledge that bold action isn’t always government action. It’s Iowans making their own decisions for their own families and future."

When you compare the positive, pro-growth, reasonable approach that our state government has taken over the past year, with the unprecedented overreach and complete failure of the federal government, the results are staggering. President Joe Biden’s agenda has led our country to see a record rate of inflation, record number of illegal border crossings, record number of COVID-19 cases, record spending, and divisive, inflammatory policies. The only solutions offered by those on the left are to throw more money at our problems and add layers of inefficient government bureaucracy on top.

I’ve always been thankful to live in Iowa, but even more so today. Our government is pushing back against this overreach and taking a different path. Due to some of the measures we put in place when I was in the Statehouse, like reining in out-of-control spending, not spending more than the state takes in and establishing the Taxpayer Trust Fund, coupled with our tremendous leaders serving today, Iowa has been set on a fiscally sound path. Our schools have received record-levels of funding, we have no state debt, and our state had a $1.24 billion surplus in the most recently ended fiscal year. Reynolds’ plan calls for sending that money back to Iowans, in the form of permanent tax relief.

In a time when prices for gas and groceries are rising, Iowans could use that money in their pockets — and they deserve it, it’s theirs. Sometimes the government just needs to get out of the way. Instead of that money being used to grow the government or expand bureaucracy, in the hands of Iowa taxpayers, this money will be spent in Main Street businesses, in our neighbors’ restaurants, and poured back into our Iowa communities.

The governor also laid out new ideas on expanding our workforce through apprenticeship programs, giving more control back to parents, expanding access to affordable child care, and eliminating income taxes on seniors’ retirement. The governor travels to every county, every year, and it shows in her agenda. She has been listening to what Iowans are telling her in each and every corner of the state: We need sensible solutions to move our state forward. Give us the freedom to operate our businesses. Trust us to make the right decision for our families. And that’s exactly what Reynolds has done in her plan.

It takes one look at Washington, D.C., or just about any other state in the country, to realize the fields of opportunity Iowa has to offer. I’m incredibly proud to say I’m from Iowa, the best place in the country to live, work and raise a family. And thanks to the leadership of Reynolds and the GOP-led Legislature, it will continue to stay that way for generations to come.

Linda Upmeyer, former speaker of the Iowa House, is co-chair of the state Republican Party.