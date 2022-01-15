ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State women's basketball continues stellar season with road demolition of Oklahoma State

By Register staff report
 3 days ago
Iowa women's basketball continued its near-perfect start to the 2021-22 season on Saturday, beating Oklahoma State 74-60 on the road to improve to 16-1 and 5-0 in Big 12 Conference play.

Lexi Donarski led four Cyclones in double figures with 23 points. Morgan Kane scored 15 to go along with 10 rebounds. Emily Ryan tacked on 13 points and Ashley Joens scored 12.

The No. 9 Cyclones dominated this contest from the jump, outscoring the Cowboys 24-8 in the first quarter and holding a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

PREVIOUSLY: Iowa State women's basketball rallies to beat Kansas State

Iowa State was especially efficient beyond the arc, where it shot 9-for-21 (42.9%), and at the free throw line, where it sunk 19 of 20. By comparison, Oklahoma State (6-8, 1-4) got to the charity stripe just 13 times and made seven.

Up next for the Cyclones is a big home showdown against No. 12 Texas. That game will be at Hilton Coliseum next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and it will air on ESPN+.

