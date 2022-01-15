Boys basketball: Smothering defense helps Ketcham dominate Suffern

WAPPINGERS FALLS - As the ball-handler drove off the elbow, finding an open lane in the paint, Matt Delaney set his feet just beyond the restricted area and braced for contact.

A second later, he was being helped to his feet by teammates and cheered loudly by a Roy C. Ketcham High School crowd that was delighted by the offensive foul call.

It didn’t seem to matter to anyone, least of all Delaney, that it occurred with under two minutes remaining in a game his team led by 32 points.

“Matt is the kind of person who, it doesn’t matter what the score is, he’s going to do it because it’s the right play,” Ketcham coach Mike Paino said. “That says a lot about him and what this team is about.”

Ketcham’s defense, its anchor during a superb start, was again dominant on Saturday as they rolled in a 52-22 win over Suffern.

Gabe Bristow scored 18 points and Owen Paino added 15 points and 13 rebounds, the duo successfully attacking the basket and hitting from the perimeter to ignite the offense through three quarters, by which time the game certainly was in hand.

“He came in right off the bench and did that,” Owen Paino said of Delaney, whose effort was praised by teammates. “That was big, especially because he didn’t have to do it.”

Delaney’s with the sixth charge Ketcham drew, which supplemented the turnovers they created with steals, often stripping the ball in the post, which contributed to them holding the Mounties to eight first-half points.

“When we can draw a charge, not only is it a turnover, but it’s an additional foul on the team,” Mike Paino said. “It makes that offensive player a little hesitant to drive. We did a really good job on their (offensive) sets. We were locked in and that helped us get some easy baskets in transition.”

Suffern was held scoreless for the first 5:42 of the game and, even as Ketcham struggled early, it still managed a 7-0 lead. Vinny Iuele’s steal and fast-break layup put them ahead 25-8 with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.

Daniel Belmonte had eight points and three steals, and Liam Cassidy had three points and two steals for Ketcham (9-2). Aidan Marshall and Thomas Gambichler also were sterling on defense.

“We take defense seriously,” said Bristow, who added two steals. “It’s the most important part of the game and something Coach stresses all the time.”

That effort begins with Bristow, Mike Paino said. The 6-foot-2 guard was a Journal All-Star last season, the leading scorer on an upstart team. That he’s also an excellent defender, the coach said, sets the tone for his teammates.

It’s been a theme thus far and was the highlight last week in a victory over surging Arlington, in which Ketcham held its rival to 42 points. The Admirals were hot and had been clicking offensively, having won the Ketcham Holiday Tournament to close 2021.

Performances such as that, and this, build the team’s confidence and create momentum, players said.

As does the growth of Owen Paino, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who is developing into a versatile scorer. The Ole Miss baseball commit scored a career-high 34 points in a win last week.

Against Suffern, he hit three 3-pointers and showcased several moves, including a step-back jumper and a hook shot banked off the glass. His emergence gives Ketcham a tandem capable of impacting games on both ends and erupting offensively.

Ketcham is only midway through its season and there is plenty of work still left, and areas of improvement, Mike Paino said. But the team does believe that, when at its best, there’s no reason it can’t make a run in the sectional tournament.

“We’re still trying to earn our respect,” Bristow said. “We want to let everybody know that we can hang with them.”

And that this team, quite adept at taking charges, might also be poised to make one.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Boys basketball: Smothering defense helps Ketcham dominate Suffern