75 Edgewood Drive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Access home with Boat slip in Sought After Edgewood Bay. 4 bedrooms (1 in basement NTC) 3 full baths, A Kitchen and A Living Room on both levels. Lower Screened Porch with Hot tub (sold AS-IS it is not...

1001 Bryant Street NE , #10

1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
3054 Tioga Parkway

Great opportunity to add this turnkey rental to your portfolio! This charming Baltimore City Row Home offers many features. Including, hardwood floors, porcelain & slate tiles, bright white cabinets, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, partially finished basement, and many other updates. If you have been searching for an investment property that will bring you more than a 10% annual return, than look no further! With the tenant paying $900.00 per month this rental will bring you an annual cap rate of 12%. Schedule your showing today!
6383 Avington Place

Heritage Hunt 55+* GORGEOUS remodeled 2-level 'Lakemont' with charming stone front!* STUNNING golf course views!* Open floor plan* Custom remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Maple cabinets and pan drawers* Stone counters* Tiled backsplash* Large island with pendant lights* Stainless steel appliances include: Fisher Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, GE Cafe 5-burner Gas Cooktop - pan drawers under, Extractor Hood, large Kitchen Aid Refrigerator, Kitchen Aid Wall Oven and Microwave/Convection oven, Wine Refrigerator* Wall of cabinets with desk* Hardwood floors* Recessed lights* Family room with built-in & updated 2-sided Gas Fireplace* Main level Primary Bedroom suite with 2 custom-fitted walk-in closets* Remodeled Primary Bathroom with frame-less glass shower, spa tub, two vanities & linen tower* Hallway on, opposite side of the house, leads to Bedrooms 2 and 3, and remodeled Bathroom 2* 6 Ceiling Fans* Duet Shades* Custom Drapes* Dining room with Gas Fireplace (2-sided with Family room)* Living room and Dining room have vaulted ceiling with attractive custom wood beams* Laundry has front load Washer & Dryer, built-in cabinets and hanging rails, sink* Loft with half wall overlooks the Family room* Bedroom 3 & Bathroom 3 complete the upper level* Replacement windows with UV protection* Whole-house surge protector* Tank-less Hot Water Heater (Fall 2021)* HVAC replaced approx 5 years ago* Roof replaced (approx 2016/7)* Gutters with leaf protection* Landscaped yard with flowering trees and shrubs* In-ground irrigation system* Spacious back Porch with ceiling fans* 2 car Garage with metal door* Cul-de-sac location* MOVE IN READY!
HOME & GARDEN
1732 N Wolfe Street

Tons of opportunity! This two unit property is full of potential and many updates have been made! Could be great with one unit to live in and the other to rent. 1st unit - Studio apartment with kitchen, bedroom & bathroom. 2nd unit - Kitchen, living room, Laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Beautiful Turret and ample windows providing lots of natural light. Features Include: Central A/C, Vinyl Floors, Mosaic Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer in 2nd unit. Buyer to do due diligence on zoning. Sold strictly AS-IS.
618 Deer Path Rd

Amazing and Private Log Cabin Home that has been fully renovated from top to bottom, including every door hinge to the all-new engineered hardwood floors, to the all new luxury bathrooms, and the chef's kitchen! Conveniently located just 20 minutes to anything one may need on Route 29 and only 10 miles to the entrance of the Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap Entrance. This home has it all. If you are searching for that perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of life, this is the perfect home for you. The cabin has beautiful views and plenty of hiking trails to find and make of your own. Cell phone and internet service is great at the cabin. The new owner may want to consider it as an Air Bnb when they aren't enjoying the home, or it is clearly the perfect primary residence for one that desires an extremely peaceful setting.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Basement.
REAL ESTATE
18587 Split Rock Lane

End unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths above ground, basement fully finished with 1 half bath, 2 fireplaces, fully fenced yard, walking distance to community pool close to all amenities and bus stop, plenty of parking spaces.
7218 Bodkin Way

--To be built-- Mendelssohn at Lake Linganore Hamptons, Luxury finishes included. Lake Linganore's newest section. You will love the modern townhomes with spacious yards nestled in a wooded enclave backing to Lake Merle. True community feel!! Enjoy resort style amenities, top ranked schools, and a convenient location! The spectacular wide partial brick Mendelssohn offers the convenience of townhome living with the size, functionality of a single family home- just not the price of one! The main living level is bright and airy, perfect for entertaining. Home comes complete with an expansive kitchen island, stainless appliances and a huge dining area. Select your desired kitchen counter and cabinetry options from our hand-picked on-trend design interior selections. Upstairs are two spacious secondary bedrooms both with ample closet space and a hall bath complete with a linen closet. Plus a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling with a huge walk-in closet. A separate ensuite primary Bath features a dual vanity and oversized shower with another linen closet. You'll also love your convenient 2nd floor laundry room with enough space for full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Finished lower level recreation room on a walk out homesite with a front 2 car garage and driveway. Enjoy living the lake lifestyle while walking to the lakes to kayak, fish, hike or jump in the car for a quick trip to lounge at the beach. Within 10 minutes from numerous shopping centers, 7 minutes to major commuting routes and mapped to top ranked schools. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
1114 Ashby Street.

Built 2010- Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, front porch, back patio concrete,hardwood floors except laundry room and baths . HOA is not active at this time but will be , HOA fees subject to change. Listing courtesy of Royal Oak...
Real Estate
Sulphur Springs

Here it is 9+ unrestricted areas in Southern Berkley County. Just minutes away from Proctor & Gamble and Tabler Station Business Park area. Public water and sewer are available. , There is a 60' right away to the property.
3509 Starlight Street , #103

Welcome to Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult elevator condo's community! This to be built Chambord at the Woodlands by Ryan Homes. Embrace the convenience of a condo with all the comforts of home! Enjoy your own private 1 car garage & driveway, 1-level living with open design, gourmet kitchen w/ 2-tier island, private covered porch, panoramic views in the primary suite, and so much more! Built with upgraded 5 inch engineered hardwood, luxury tile, granite in kitchen and both baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets. Community features endless amenities truly resort-style living! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
29981 Donnybrook Lane

Move-in ready, new construction Freeport model home in the Somerset Landing community! This inviting 1,497 square foot ranch home on a corner homesite offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and custom paint. As you enter the welcoming foyer the convenient coat closet is close by. Two secondary roomy bedrooms are located off the foyer and share a full bathroom. The owner's suite is privately tucked away from the great room and features a walk-in closet and a private, full bathroom. The oversized great room with an abundance of natural light is open to the kitchen making an ideal space to entertain or spend time together with family. The functional kitchen offers plenty of beautiful white cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a sizeable island with room for seating and a pantry closet. The homes' fourth bedroom is positioned away from the other bedrooms providing the opportunity for a home office, hobby room or playroom. The laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer, is nestled near the garage. The model window treatments, white blinds and the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package+- through ADT included with this home will give you complete peace of mind. This is not a lease back. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.
REAL ESTATE
135 Butterfield Avenue

Welcome to Meade's Townhomes, our newest Carroll County community. Own a brand new home featuring resort style amenities - just 10 minutes from Westminster. The TO BE BUILT JUNIPER end-of-group townhome combines all the amenities of single-family living and total convenience with 3BR/2BA/1-car garage, lawn maintenance, and a whole-home approach to performance and efficiency that provides the highest levels of comfort while lowering monthly energy costs by up to 30%. The main living level is open-space concept, bringing light throughout. The spacious great room has additional closet space, or choose the option of a powder room for added convenience, and it is open to the gourmet kitchen (with stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator) so that you'll never miss a moment. Choose the optional island for more workspace. A dining area provides room for entertaining or cozy evenings at home inside or out with sliding glass doors to an optional 10'X14' maintenance-free composite deck. Upstairs, three large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and a generous hall bath. The luxury owner's suite is a quiet retreat with its own full bath and huge walk-in closet. In addition, enjoy having the laundry (washer/dryer included) on the bedroom level right where it is most convenient. On the entry level, enter through the foyer or private interior access from your garage keeping you protected from adverse weather. The entry level provides additional storage, and you can choose a finished living area - a great space for an office, TV room, playroom - what ever works best for you! Discover all The Juniper has to offer. Photos are representative only.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
4701 Old Soper Road , #559

Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
REAL ESTATE
2644 E Hoffman Street

Start the New Year in your New Home! This amazing 3BR, 3.5BA home has been meticulously designed with you in mind. You first enter into beautiful, coffered ceilings with plenty of lighting, brand new hardwood floors, brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a half bath on the main level that walks out to a private backyard space. Upstairs includes two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Owner's Suite has own bathroom. The fully finished basement includes a third bedroom, finished laundry room and a full bathroom.
White Pines Road

A Wooded Paradise! 14.87 mostly wooded acres. This acreage currently is in two separate parcels. Mature timber throughout property as the property has not been logged. Perk information on file and available upon request! Great development potential for a private residence and/or rental cabins! No restrictions. Listing courtesy of Bill...
11183 Big Pool Road

Wont last long!! An acre in Big Pool with septic already in place. Nice lot for your future forever home. Electric available.
3637 Dahlgren Place

Property under lease until Feb 28th.
1261 Owen Place NE

Unique opportunity to purchase newly constructed two-unit building. Recently finished and with CofO for two total units, each unit is two levels, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and with their own kitchens and laundry. All six bedrooms have a bathroom en suite, which makes this the perfect investment for your rental portfolio. Bring in a potential $8,000/mo in rental income. Seven total outdoor spaces, including a roofdeck with views all the way down to Old Town Alexandria. One first-come parking space, electrical setup for easy EV upgrade, green roof, and more. Can settle immediately.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
4615 Allens Mill Boulevard

You will fall in love with this special home the minute you see it. The curb appeal is accentuated by the double front porches - perfect for relaxing, reading or talking to your neighbors as they walk by. A true hometown feel is what makes this one hard to resist. The home has been recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, carpeting and fresh paint. Ready for the new owners to move right in. A bonus is the main level office that could be used as a 5th bedroom as there is also a full bath on this level. Bright open floor plan, hardwood floors and so much more including the gated golf course community with 24 hour security, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness facility and it is super convenient to major commuter routes and shopping. Seeing is believing!
REAL ESTATE
2928 Herb Garden Drive

Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This END UNIT stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The dual level foyer frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room . The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace, breakfast bar, gas cooking . Customize this space with optional additional cabinetry or built in appliance options ! We've extended the great room to give you more natural light. Finish it off with an optional fireplace. Your luxurious primary suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Now including the finished recreation room, You can turn this space into a movie room, or use it as a place to store all your treasures! The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community features tons of amenities including a heated pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Premiums may apply.
REAL ESTATE

