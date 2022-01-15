9529 Quail Hollow , #504

Fabulous condo features comfortable rooms and overlooks fairway of the Links at Perry Cabin in the beautiful waterfront neighborhood of Martingham less then five minutes to historic St. Michaels. Living room has built-ins...
1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
Heritage Hunt 55+* GORGEOUS remodeled 2-level 'Lakemont' with charming stone front!* STUNNING golf course views!* Open floor plan* Custom remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with Maple cabinets and pan drawers* Stone counters* Tiled backsplash* Large island with pendant lights* Stainless steel appliances include: Fisher Paykel 2-drawer dishwasher, GE Cafe 5-burner Gas Cooktop - pan drawers under, Extractor Hood, large Kitchen Aid Refrigerator, Kitchen Aid Wall Oven and Microwave/Convection oven, Wine Refrigerator* Wall of cabinets with desk* Hardwood floors* Recessed lights* Family room with built-in & updated 2-sided Gas Fireplace* Main level Primary Bedroom suite with 2 custom-fitted walk-in closets* Remodeled Primary Bathroom with frame-less glass shower, spa tub, two vanities & linen tower* Hallway on, opposite side of the house, leads to Bedrooms 2 and 3, and remodeled Bathroom 2* 6 Ceiling Fans* Duet Shades* Custom Drapes* Dining room with Gas Fireplace (2-sided with Family room)* Living room and Dining room have vaulted ceiling with attractive custom wood beams* Laundry has front load Washer & Dryer, built-in cabinets and hanging rails, sink* Loft with half wall overlooks the Family room* Bedroom 3 & Bathroom 3 complete the upper level* Replacement windows with UV protection* Whole-house surge protector* Tank-less Hot Water Heater (Fall 2021)* HVAC replaced approx 5 years ago* Roof replaced (approx 2016/7)* Gutters with leaf protection* Landscaped yard with flowering trees and shrubs* In-ground irrigation system* Spacious back Porch with ceiling fans* 2 car Garage with metal door* Cul-de-sac location* MOVE IN READY!
Move-in ready, new construction Freeport model home in the Somerset Landing community! This inviting 1,497 square foot ranch home on a corner homesite offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and custom paint. As you enter the welcoming foyer the convenient coat closet is close by. Two secondary roomy bedrooms are located off the foyer and share a full bathroom. The owner's suite is privately tucked away from the great room and features a walk-in closet and a private, full bathroom. The oversized great room with an abundance of natural light is open to the kitchen making an ideal space to entertain or spend time together with family. The functional kitchen offers plenty of beautiful white cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a sizeable island with room for seating and a pantry closet. The homes' fourth bedroom is positioned away from the other bedrooms providing the opportunity for a home office, hobby room or playroom. The laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer, is nestled near the garage. The model window treatments, white blinds and the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package+- through ADT included with this home will give you complete peace of mind. This is not a lease back. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.
Don+GGt miss your opportunity to own this three level colonial situated on just over a 1/4 acre lot! Features laminate wood flooring throughout main level, a ship lap accent wall in living area, a guest half bath, along with arched doorway entry to kitchen, boasting stainless appliances and dining area with sliding glass door access to composite wood planked deck. The upper level features a spacious owner+GGs suite with loads of natural light, full bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a oversized walk-in closet with custom wood closet organizer system. Two additional large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete the upper level. Full, unfinished basement awaits new owner+GGs completion and finishing touches, and includes a stairwell exit to the expansive backyard, fully fenced with white vinyl privacy fencing.
Welcome to Meade's Townhomes, our newest Carroll County community. Own a brand new home featuring resort style amenities - just 10 minutes from Westminster. The TO BE BUILT JUNIPER end-of-group townhome combines all the amenities of single-family living and total convenience with 3BR/2BA/1-car garage, lawn maintenance, and a whole-home approach to performance and efficiency that provides the highest levels of comfort while lowering monthly energy costs by up to 30%. The main living level is open-space concept, bringing light throughout. The spacious great room has additional closet space, or choose the option of a powder room for added convenience, and it is open to the gourmet kitchen (with stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator) so that you'll never miss a moment. Choose the optional island for more workspace. A dining area provides room for entertaining or cozy evenings at home inside or out with sliding glass doors to an optional 10'X14' maintenance-free composite deck. Upstairs, three large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and a generous hall bath. The luxury owner's suite is a quiet retreat with its own full bath and huge walk-in closet. In addition, enjoy having the laundry (washer/dryer included) on the bedroom level right where it is most convenient. On the entry level, enter through the foyer or private interior access from your garage keeping you protected from adverse weather. The entry level provides additional storage, and you can choose a finished living area - a great space for an office, TV room, playroom - what ever works best for you! Discover all The Juniper has to offer. Photos are representative only.
Start the New Year in your New Home! This amazing 3BR, 3.5BA home has been meticulously designed with you in mind. You first enter into beautiful, coffered ceilings with plenty of lighting, brand new hardwood floors, brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a half bath on the main level that walks out to a private backyard space. Upstairs includes two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Owner's Suite has own bathroom. The fully finished basement includes a third bedroom, finished laundry room and a full bathroom.
Cape Cod with approximately 1976 square feet of living space. Four bedrooms, two remodeled bathrooms, large addition with cathedral ceiling to be used as family room and dining room. Kitchen has long island and wood burning stove. Garage one half converted for office space with outside entrance. Upgrades during 2021 include roof, carpet, bathrooms, stainless steel stove, build in microwave, refrigerator with ice maker and some interior paint. Relax on the side patio and enjoy the private back yard. HVAC installed 2014. Make it your own by adding your personal touches. Home in good condition, however being sold "as is". Home inspection for information only.
Introducing the Bainbridge. This spacious 3BR, 2.5 bath townhome w/ front load garage in Belvedere features an entry level rec-room that can function as a home office w/ available basement bath. The main level boasts a light filled great room, kitchen, powder room, dining. An 8X20 Trex deck off of the great room is included in price. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet, optional vaulted ceiling and luxurious dual vanity bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath w/ dual vanity sinks, & side-by-side laundry complete this 3-level contemporary townhome. Conveniently located to downtown shops & dining, the 29 corridor, pools, Rivanna trail & golf course. Every home is Pearl Gold Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Available 4th bed and 3rd full bath. Customize your interior finishes at our professionally managed 3,000 sq ft Design Center. Similar photos, other homesites and spec homes available.,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
Welcome to Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult elevator condo's community! This to be built Chambord at the Woodlands by Ryan Homes. Embrace the convenience of a condo with all the comforts of home! Enjoy your own private 1 car garage & driveway, 1-level living with open design, gourmet kitchen w/ 2-tier island, private covered porch, panoramic views in the primary suite, and so much more! Built with upgraded 5 inch engineered hardwood, luxury tile, granite in kitchen and both baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets. Community features endless amenities truly resort-style living! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
Amazing and Private Log Cabin Home that has been fully renovated from top to bottom, including every door hinge to the all-new engineered hardwood floors, to the all new luxury bathrooms, and the chef's kitchen! Conveniently located just 20 minutes to anything one may need on Route 29 and only 10 miles to the entrance of the Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap Entrance. This home has it all. If you are searching for that perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of life, this is the perfect home for you. The cabin has beautiful views and plenty of hiking trails to find and make of your own. Cell phone and internet service is great at the cabin. The new owner may want to consider it as an Air Bnb when they aren't enjoying the home, or it is clearly the perfect primary residence for one that desires an extremely peaceful setting.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Basement.
Built 2010- Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, front porch, back patio concrete,hardwood floors except laundry room and baths . HOA is not active at this time but will be , HOA fees subject to change. Listing courtesy of Royal Oak...
Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
MAUGANS MEADOWS is a lovely community of single-family homes located near I-81 in the North end of Hagerstown. This is a four-bedroom 3 1/2 bath home with a master bedroom bath, separate shower with a soaking tub. The garage is a large 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. You enter a mud room that leads to a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The washer was purchased in Nov. 2019. The spacious kitchen has room for a table and chairs, the family room adjoins the kitchen. The deck is located off the kitchen. Formal dining room with Hard wood floors. ALL NEW Carpet throughout the house. The lower level is finished with a separate entrance, perfect in-law suite. The back yard has an area for basketball, a shed and the lot is nearly 1/2 acre. The HVAC system was installed in Oct 2019. The house needs paint and some repairs but is a great buy.
Spectacular views from the truly luxurious 2 BR/2BA in the famous "The Vue" condominium building in the heart of Inner Harbor East. Oversized glass slider to the balcony with sweeping views of the downtown skyline and the Inner Harbor water ways... This model offers an open kitchen concept, family room open to an elegant dining area, making it ideal for entertaining. Your guests will be in awe of the lighted downtown skyline as your dinner party backdrop! Enjoy your after-dinner coffee or cocktail from the balcony off the dining room/ family room with breathtaking views! The kitchen with some updates in 2021 is an absolute joy to cook in, with an impressive 12+GG center island fully equipped with granite counters, custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in microwave and deep pot drawers for easy storage and retrieval. All new upgraded engineering Herringbone flooring. Both bedrooms feature premium carpet, walk-in closets, and yes, more spectacular views. The principal bedroom with a wall of windows also has a luxury bathroom with a granite topped double vanity, a large walk-in shower, and easy access to the washer and dryer. Given the number of large windows in the residence, you+GGll come to really appreciate the motorized shades throughout. There is also an outdoor space on the 8th floor for getting some fresh air or walking the dog without leaving the security of the building grounds. (Yes, dogs are allowed here; up to two with a combined weight of 60 pounds.) Best of all, you are in the heart of Baltimore's hottest neighborhood, Harbor East, where Charm City's premier shopping, dining and entertainment is literally right outside your door! Experience the Ovenbird bakery in Little Italy 5 minutes away, Farmer's Market in Fells Point 10 minutes away, Harbor Point Festival, wine tastings, concerts- 5 minutes away, and a short stroll to both the Freedom and Carefree Boat clubs. Let's not forget the view of the fireworks from the 23 third floor is just amazing. **CONDO FEE **INCLUDES HEAT, AC, HOT WATER, WATER AND SEWER plus the additional luxury touches of front desk staff, package acceptance, building maintenance, management, and reserve fees. Welcome to +G+The Vue+G- where the living is easy! Come see for yourself!
Newly renovated gem!! Make this your new home. This home features a new roof, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new deck, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, gorgeous granite countertops, exquisite tile work in kitchen and bathrooms, updated HVAC, new furnace & new carpet!! Backs to beautiful recreation park- like area and even has water views of Middle River! Hurry before this one is gone!
You will fall in love with this special home the minute you see it. The curb appeal is accentuated by the double front porches - perfect for relaxing, reading or talking to your neighbors as they walk by. A true hometown feel is what makes this one hard to resist. The home has been recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, carpeting and fresh paint. Ready for the new owners to move right in. A bonus is the main level office that could be used as a 5th bedroom as there is also a full bath on this level. Bright open floor plan, hardwood floors and so much more including the gated golf course community with 24 hour security, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness facility and it is super convenient to major commuter routes and shopping. Seeing is believing!
Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This END UNIT stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The dual level foyer frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room . The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace, breakfast bar, gas cooking . Customize this space with optional additional cabinetry or built in appliance options ! We've extended the great room to give you more natural light. Finish it off with an optional fireplace. Your luxurious primary suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Now including the finished recreation room, You can turn this space into a movie room, or use it as a place to store all your treasures! The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community features tons of amenities including a heated pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Premiums may apply.
--IMMEDIATE MOVE IN-- 3 Story McPherson at Harrington Terrace. This modern town home has all the luxuries you want and need. You have to come to the model to see how open, airy and spacious this 24 foot wide townhome with 9 foot ceilings on every level truly is! This home is situated on a walk out lot so you will get tons of natural light throughout the lower level and the entire home. The McPherson comes complete with a true to size 2-car garage and rear yard- a rare find for townhomes in Frederick County. A spacious fully finished recreation room perfect for entertaining is included. The main level of this home is incredible. It truly is the heart of the home. It features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and an expansive kitchen island you wont want to miss- included. Stainless steel appliances, an outside venting microwave and pendant lighting are included with the base price of the home. Just off of the kitchen is the huge great room with a large half bath in the perfect location- tucked away from guests in the great room and far away from the kitchen! The dining area is spacious and airy and leads to your 10x20 ft deck on the rear of your home. Upstairs, the 2 secondary bedrooms are the largest you will find in a townhome and both feature 8 foot closets. The primary bedroom is gorgeous with the walk in closet of your dreams and a spa-like primary ensuite that features a double bowl vanity and the oversized dual headed Roman Shower- included! You will love the McPherson!! It offers the perfect mix of luxurious, yet low maintenance living with the square footage of single family homes. Other floor plans and home sites available.Photos are representative.
Welcome to this spectacular custom built Dome style estate that is privately situated on 2 acres of land. Driving up the circular drive of this home, you will notice the architectural details that are scarcely found in our region, plus the extensive landscaping and Koi pond. Featuring 6 Bedroom suites with one of the bedrooms located on the main level of the home; each bedroom offers its own full bathroom and storage area. Main level offers a formal living room, dining room, gorgeous fountain in the foyer, eat-in kitchen with island, pantry, laundry room, enclosed porch and wrap-around deck. Lower level offers a huge recreation area, another living room, three bedrooms, another complete kitchen, washer and dryer, & covered patio. Current owners are using the basement as a Airbnb for additional income. Home is energy efficient, a newer HVAC system, shed and covered patio have electricity. Located near the National Harbor, MGM,shopping, metro, 495, 295, and much more.
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS- GRAND OPENING- D R Horton's newest single family Express Homes community in Charles Town. One and two story homes available, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, two car garages. Fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, 25 cu ft side by side refrigerator with in door water/ice, multi cycle dishwasher, disposal, range and microwave with Aristokraft kitchen cabinetry, LED work area kitchen lighting and granite countertops. America's 'Smart Home technology featuring Qoisys IQ HD touchscreen with camera, Wi-Fi video doorbell, Echo Dot speaker with Alexa, Z Wave programmable thermostat, light switch and door lock with deadbolt, flat screen prewires with cat 6 outlets in kitchen, owners suite and living area, and finally a Wi-Fi enabled garage door opener. LVP flooring on main level public areas, two panel interior doors with brushed nickel hardware, wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms, ceiling fan pre-wires, whole house blinds throughout, 2 X 6 exterior wall framing- ALL BRAND NEW AND ALL INCLUDED!!! Attractive low down payment financing programs available at below market rates. Closing cost assistance plus a RWC 10 year home warranty. ACT NOW!
Comments / 0