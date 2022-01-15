9529 Quail Hollow , #504

Spectacular views from the truly luxurious 2 BR/2BA in the famous "The Vue" condominium building in the heart of Inner Harbor East. Oversized glass slider to the balcony with sweeping views of the downtown skyline and the Inner Harbor water ways... This model offers an open kitchen concept, family room open to an elegant dining area, making it ideal for entertaining. Your guests will be in awe of the lighted downtown skyline as your dinner party backdrop! Enjoy your after-dinner coffee or cocktail from the balcony off the dining room/ family room with breathtaking views! The kitchen with some updates in 2021 is an absolute joy to cook in, with an impressive 12+GG center island fully equipped with granite counters, custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in microwave and deep pot drawers for easy storage and retrieval. All new upgraded engineering Herringbone flooring. Both bedrooms feature premium carpet, walk-in closets, and yes, more spectacular views. The principal bedroom with a wall of windows also has a luxury bathroom with a granite topped double vanity, a large walk-in shower, and easy access to the washer and dryer. Given the number of large windows in the residence, you+GGll come to really appreciate the motorized shades throughout. There is also an outdoor space on the 8th floor for getting some fresh air or walking the dog without leaving the security of the building grounds. (Yes, dogs are allowed here; up to two with a combined weight of 60 pounds.) Best of all, you are in the heart of Baltimore's hottest neighborhood, Harbor East, where Charm City's premier shopping, dining and entertainment is literally right outside your door! Experience the Ovenbird bakery in Little Italy 5 minutes away, Farmer's Market in Fells Point 10 minutes away, Harbor Point Festival, wine tastings, concerts- 5 minutes away, and a short stroll to both the Freedom and Carefree Boat clubs. Let's not forget the view of the fireworks from the 23 third floor is just amazing. **CONDO FEE **INCLUDES HEAT, AC, HOT WATER, WATER AND SEWER plus the additional luxury touches of front desk staff, package acceptance, building maintenance, management, and reserve fees. Welcome to +G+The Vue+G- where the living is easy! Come see for yourself!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO