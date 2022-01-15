11453 Stockport Place

Beautiful, 3 level townhouse with open floor plan. kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island breakfast area that leads out to a deck; a spacious living room, two master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, rec room in basement, (make it...
1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
Great opportunity to add this turnkey rental to your portfolio! This charming Baltimore City Row Home offers many features. Including, hardwood floors, porcelain & slate tiles, bright white cabinets, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, partially finished basement, and many other updates. If you have been searching for an investment property that will bring you more than a 10% annual return, than look no further! With the tenant paying $900.00 per month this rental will bring you an annual cap rate of 12%. Schedule your showing today!
--To be built-- Mendelssohn at Lake Linganore Hamptons, Luxury finishes included. Lake Linganore's newest section. You will love the modern townhomes with spacious yards nestled in a wooded enclave backing to Lake Merle. True community feel!! Enjoy resort style amenities, top ranked schools, and a convenient location! The spectacular wide partial brick Mendelssohn offers the convenience of townhome living with the size, functionality of a single family home- just not the price of one! The main living level is bright and airy, perfect for entertaining. Home comes complete with an expansive kitchen island, stainless appliances and a huge dining area. Select your desired kitchen counter and cabinetry options from our hand-picked on-trend design interior selections. Upstairs are two spacious secondary bedrooms both with ample closet space and a hall bath complete with a linen closet. Plus a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling with a huge walk-in closet. A separate ensuite primary Bath features a dual vanity and oversized shower with another linen closet. You'll also love your convenient 2nd floor laundry room with enough space for full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Finished lower level recreation room on a walk out homesite with a front 2 car garage and driveway. Enjoy living the lake lifestyle while walking to the lakes to kayak, fish, hike or jump in the car for a quick trip to lounge at the beach. Within 10 minutes from numerous shopping centers, 7 minutes to major commuting routes and mapped to top ranked schools. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
Don+GGt miss your opportunity to own this three level colonial situated on just over a 1/4 acre lot! Features laminate wood flooring throughout main level, a ship lap accent wall in living area, a guest half bath, along with arched doorway entry to kitchen, boasting stainless appliances and dining area with sliding glass door access to composite wood planked deck. The upper level features a spacious owner+GGs suite with loads of natural light, full bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a oversized walk-in closet with custom wood closet organizer system. Two additional large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete the upper level. Full, unfinished basement awaits new owner+GGs completion and finishing touches, and includes a stairwell exit to the expansive backyard, fully fenced with white vinyl privacy fencing.
Amazing and Private Log Cabin Home that has been fully renovated from top to bottom, including every door hinge to the all-new engineered hardwood floors, to the all new luxury bathrooms, and the chef's kitchen! Conveniently located just 20 minutes to anything one may need on Route 29 and only 10 miles to the entrance of the Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap Entrance. This home has it all. If you are searching for that perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of life, this is the perfect home for you. The cabin has beautiful views and plenty of hiking trails to find and make of your own. Cell phone and internet service is great at the cabin. The new owner may want to consider it as an Air Bnb when they aren't enjoying the home, or it is clearly the perfect primary residence for one that desires an extremely peaceful setting.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Basement.
This is rear Mix Zone commercial and residential the single family with 4 bedroom and 2 full bath is residential and the garage side is a commercial - w/ a 2 car garage and small apartment over the garage spaces & more on the side. Listing courtesy of The Vasquez...
Welcome to Meade's Townhomes, our newest Carroll County community. Own a brand new home featuring resort style amenities - just 10 minutes from Westminster. The TO BE BUILT JUNIPER end-of-group townhome combines all the amenities of single-family living and total convenience with 3BR/2BA/1-car garage, lawn maintenance, and a whole-home approach to performance and efficiency that provides the highest levels of comfort while lowering monthly energy costs by up to 30%. The main living level is open-space concept, bringing light throughout. The spacious great room has additional closet space, or choose the option of a powder room for added convenience, and it is open to the gourmet kitchen (with stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator) so that you'll never miss a moment. Choose the optional island for more workspace. A dining area provides room for entertaining or cozy evenings at home inside or out with sliding glass doors to an optional 10'X14' maintenance-free composite deck. Upstairs, three large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and a generous hall bath. The luxury owner's suite is a quiet retreat with its own full bath and huge walk-in closet. In addition, enjoy having the laundry (washer/dryer included) on the bedroom level right where it is most convenient. On the entry level, enter through the foyer or private interior access from your garage keeping you protected from adverse weather. The entry level provides additional storage, and you can choose a finished living area - a great space for an office, TV room, playroom - what ever works best for you! Discover all The Juniper has to offer. Photos are representative only.
Move-in ready, new construction Freeport model home in the Somerset Landing community! This inviting 1,497 square foot ranch home on a corner homesite offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and custom paint. As you enter the welcoming foyer the convenient coat closet is close by. Two secondary roomy bedrooms are located off the foyer and share a full bathroom. The owner's suite is privately tucked away from the great room and features a walk-in closet and a private, full bathroom. The oversized great room with an abundance of natural light is open to the kitchen making an ideal space to entertain or spend time together with family. The functional kitchen offers plenty of beautiful white cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a sizeable island with room for seating and a pantry closet. The homes' fourth bedroom is positioned away from the other bedrooms providing the opportunity for a home office, hobby room or playroom. The laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer, is nestled near the garage. The model window treatments, white blinds and the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package+- through ADT included with this home will give you complete peace of mind. This is not a lease back. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.
Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
Start the New Year in your New Home! This amazing 3BR, 3.5BA home has been meticulously designed with you in mind. You first enter into beautiful, coffered ceilings with plenty of lighting, brand new hardwood floors, brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a half bath on the main level that walks out to a private backyard space. Upstairs includes two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Owner's Suite has own bathroom. The fully finished basement includes a third bedroom, finished laundry room and a full bathroom.
Built 2010- Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, front porch, back patio concrete,hardwood floors except laundry room and baths . HOA is not active at this time but will be , HOA fees subject to change. Listing courtesy of Royal Oak...
NEWLY RENOVATED... KITCHEN WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCE INCLUDE MICROWAVE OVER GAS STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. NEW BATHROOMS WITH TILE FLOORS AND WALLS. NEW FIXTURES. REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. SPACIOUS, 1425 SQ.FT. . 3 BEDROOMS. 2 FULL BATHROOMS. BALCONY. RARELY AVAILABLE. QUIET SETTING OVERLOOKS WOODS. THE SPACE YOU NEED. A 3 TIME NATIONAL AWARD WINNING BETHESDA COMMUNITY. STEPS TO GROSVENOR METRO ON THE RED LINE. WALK TO STRATHMORE MUSIC AND ART CENTERS. NEAR NIH AND WALTER REED BETHESDA MEDICAL CENTER. HOP DOWNTOWN BY METRO OR MARC TRAIN. EASY ACCESS TO THE BELTWAY OR I-270. CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND PIKE AND ROSE.
Welcome to Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult elevator condo's community! This to be built Chambord at the Woodlands by Ryan Homes. Embrace the convenience of a condo with all the comforts of home! Enjoy your own private 1 car garage & driveway, 1-level living with open design, gourmet kitchen w/ 2-tier island, private covered porch, panoramic views in the primary suite, and so much more! Built with upgraded 5 inch engineered hardwood, luxury tile, granite in kitchen and both baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets. Community features endless amenities truly resort-style living! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
Spectacular views from the truly luxurious 2 BR/2BA in the famous "The Vue" condominium building in the heart of Inner Harbor East. Oversized glass slider to the balcony with sweeping views of the downtown skyline and the Inner Harbor water ways... This model offers an open kitchen concept, family room open to an elegant dining area, making it ideal for entertaining. Your guests will be in awe of the lighted downtown skyline as your dinner party backdrop! Enjoy your after-dinner coffee or cocktail from the balcony off the dining room/ family room with breathtaking views! The kitchen with some updates in 2021 is an absolute joy to cook in, with an impressive 12+GG center island fully equipped with granite counters, custom tile backsplash, stainless appliances, built-in microwave and deep pot drawers for easy storage and retrieval. All new upgraded engineering Herringbone flooring. Both bedrooms feature premium carpet, walk-in closets, and yes, more spectacular views. The principal bedroom with a wall of windows also has a luxury bathroom with a granite topped double vanity, a large walk-in shower, and easy access to the washer and dryer. Given the number of large windows in the residence, you+GGll come to really appreciate the motorized shades throughout. There is also an outdoor space on the 8th floor for getting some fresh air or walking the dog without leaving the security of the building grounds. (Yes, dogs are allowed here; up to two with a combined weight of 60 pounds.) Best of all, you are in the heart of Baltimore's hottest neighborhood, Harbor East, where Charm City's premier shopping, dining and entertainment is literally right outside your door! Experience the Ovenbird bakery in Little Italy 5 minutes away, Farmer's Market in Fells Point 10 minutes away, Harbor Point Festival, wine tastings, concerts- 5 minutes away, and a short stroll to both the Freedom and Carefree Boat clubs. Let's not forget the view of the fireworks from the 23 third floor is just amazing. **CONDO FEE **INCLUDES HEAT, AC, HOT WATER, WATER AND SEWER plus the additional luxury touches of front desk staff, package acceptance, building maintenance, management, and reserve fees. Welcome to +G+The Vue+G- where the living is easy! Come see for yourself!
Newly renovated gem!! Make this your new home. This home features a new roof, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new deck, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, gorgeous granite countertops, exquisite tile work in kitchen and bathrooms, updated HVAC, new furnace & new carpet!! Backs to beautiful recreation park- like area and even has water views of Middle River! Hurry before this one is gone!
Unique opportunity to purchase newly constructed two-unit building. Recently finished and with CofO for two total units, each unit is two levels, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and with their own kitchens and laundry. All six bedrooms have a bathroom en suite, which makes this the perfect investment for your rental portfolio. Bring in a potential $8,000/mo in rental income. Seven total outdoor spaces, including a roofdeck with views all the way down to Old Town Alexandria. One first-come parking space, electrical setup for easy EV upgrade, green roof, and more. Can settle immediately.
You will fall in love with this special home the minute you see it. The curb appeal is accentuated by the double front porches - perfect for relaxing, reading or talking to your neighbors as they walk by. A true hometown feel is what makes this one hard to resist. The home has been recently updated with new kitchen cabinets, carpeting and fresh paint. Ready for the new owners to move right in. A bonus is the main level office that could be used as a 5th bedroom as there is also a full bath on this level. Bright open floor plan, hardwood floors and so much more including the gated golf course community with 24 hour security, indoor/outdoor pools, fitness facility and it is super convenient to major commuter routes and shopping. Seeing is believing!
Welcome home to the Griffin Hall located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! This END UNIT stylish villa floorplan offers you everything. You won't have to give up special features just to down size. This Griffin Hall boasts over 3,300 sq. feet of living space! Vaulted Ceilings with an Upstairs Loft. The dual level foyer frames the view into the formal dining room and inviting great room . The gourmet kitchen is a cook's delight with abundant counterspace, breakfast bar, gas cooking . Customize this space with optional additional cabinetry or built in appliance options ! We've extended the great room to give you more natural light. Finish it off with an optional fireplace. Your luxurious primary suite features a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity bath. Upstairs, enjoy a loft, full bath and 2 extra bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. Now including the finished recreation room, You can turn this space into a movie room, or use it as a place to store all your treasures! The Griffin Hall has it all. The Woodlands Community features tons of amenities including a heated pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Premiums may apply.
Comments / 0