ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina drops to 1-3 in the SEC play, falls at home to Florida, 71-63

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XzpE_0dmqtUj700

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Kowacie Reeves scored 14 points each and Florida beat South Carolina 71-63 on Saturday for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season.

Colin Castleton added 10 points, 10 points fewer than his average in conference play, but had a career-tying eight blocks plus seven rebounds. Florida (10-6, 1-3) avoided its its first 0-4 SEC start since 1950.

Chico Carter Jr. scored 12 points and Erik Stevenson added 10 for the Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3).

In its three SEC losses – all against teams ranked in the top 15 – Florida shot 40%. Against the Gamecocks, the Gators shot 55% to 35% for South Carolina.

South Carolina, which trailed by 13 after CJ Felder sparked an 8-0 Gators run with a pair of dunks, got within six after a Carter 3-pointer with 1:14 remaining. Florida ran the shot clock down then Reeves saved a rebound as he flew out of bounds. South Carolina was forced to foul and Tyree Appleby made two free throws before a final Castleton block – Florida’s 11th of the game.

The Gamecocks only lead was 2-0. Two turnovers and three missed shots by the Gamecocks helped Florida go on a 9-0 run and take the game’s first double-digit lead at 21-10 with Elijah Kennedy capping the spurt with five points, including a 3-pointer. The lead reached 14 before South Carolina scored the final five points, including a Jacobi Wright 3-pointer to close within 36-28.

KEY STATS
> The Gamecocks turned it over just nine times in the Florida game, dishing out 10 assists, while forcing the Gators into 15 miscues.
> Florida scored 34 of its 71 points in the paint and blocked 11 Gamecock shots, eight from Colin Castleton.

NOTABLES
> Erik Stevenson scored his 1,000 th career point in the second half of the Florida game. Stevenson now has 1,006 points in his career at Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina.
> Keyshawn Bryant tied a season high with eight rebounds, four on the offensive glass, in the Florida game. Bryant added four points and a steal in a starting role.
> Ta’Quan Woodley came off the bench to grab five rebounds, tying his career high set in games against USC Upstate (Nov. 9) and at Clemson (Dec. 18). Four of those boards came on the offensive end in 13 minutes played.
> Chico Carter Jr. led the Gamecocks with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor and 2-of-4 from three-point range. Carter has led Carolina in scoring twice this season, at Clemson (Dec. 18) and on Saturday vs. Florida.

UP NEXT
> South Carolina hits the road again for another Tuesday night game at Arkansas (11-5, 1-3 SEC) with Dave Neal (pxp) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call for the SEC Network broadcast. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. (ET).

Courtesy – South Carolina Athletics

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

USC’s Aliyah Boston named SEC player of the week again

COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the second time in as many weeks and the fourth time this season, South Carolina women’s basketball forward Aliyah Boston was named the SEC Player of the Week, the league office announced today. She shares the honor this week with Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell for a week of games in which the Gamecock junior averaged […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

CCU women drop 81-60 contest to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 81-60 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday afternoon in Jonesboro, Ark. With the loss, the Chanticleers dropped to 12-4 on the season and 2-3 in Sun Belt Conference action, while A-State improved to 10-7 overall and 3-1 in conference play with the victory. Coastal […]
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Columbia, SC
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

CCU women rally, but fall short at Little Rock on Thursday, 54-50

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 54-50 to Little Rock in Little Rock, Ark., on Thursday evening. With the loss the Chanticleers dropped to 12-3 overall and 2-2 in Sun Belt Conference action, while the Trojans improved to 6-5 on the season and 1-0 in the conference with the win. CCU’s Aja […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WBTW News13

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off with megadrop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina are kicking off Girl Scout Cookie season again this year with a megadrop. The Girl Scout Cookie program continues to be one of the country’s biggest girl-led businesses. This year, the Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina is starting the season off with a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Sec Network#Sec#Ap#Gamecocks#Gators#Castleton
WBTW News13

1 stabbed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after being stabbed in Myrtle Beach, police said. Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue North and Flagg Street and found a person who had apparently been stabbed, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach airport saw a record-breaking 3.2M passengers in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record 3.2 million passengers went through the Myrtle Beach International Airport last year, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon. That statistic includes 1.5 million people who arrived at the airport, and about the same number who departed. 2021’s numbers were 23% above 2019’s passenger numbers — the previous record. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Portion of Hwy 501 blocked after collision in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a portion of Highway 501 is blocked after a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:42 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Rhoda Loop, according to the SCHP website. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2021 saw 385 shootings in area, more than some states

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – News13’s coverage area saw at least 385 shootings last year, according to a crime analysis. The analysis included data from Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. It was a violent year for the area, especially for […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance for South Carolina teachers, school staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday updated COVID-19 guidance for teachers and other school staff to align with healthcare workers. DHEC updated the official guidance for teachers and school staff that are under quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 but show no symptoms of the virus when […]
EDUCATION
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy