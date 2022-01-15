6037 Falkirk Road

Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
