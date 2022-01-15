6037 Falkirk Road

Welcome to Meade's Townhomes, our newest Carroll County community. Own a brand new home featuring resort style amenities - just 10 minutes from Westminster. The TO BE BUILT JUNIPER end-of-group townhome combines all the amenities of single-family living and total convenience with 3BR/2BA/1-car garage, lawn maintenance, and a whole-home approach to performance and efficiency that provides the highest levels of comfort while lowering monthly energy costs by up to 30%. The main living level is open-space concept, bringing light throughout. The spacious great room has additional closet space, or choose the option of a powder room for added convenience, and it is open to the gourmet kitchen (with stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator) so that you'll never miss a moment. Choose the optional island for more workspace. A dining area provides room for entertaining or cozy evenings at home inside or out with sliding glass doors to an optional 10'X14' maintenance-free composite deck. Upstairs, three large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and a generous hall bath. The luxury owner's suite is a quiet retreat with its own full bath and huge walk-in closet. In addition, enjoy having the laundry (washer/dryer included) on the bedroom level right where it is most convenient. On the entry level, enter through the foyer or private interior access from your garage keeping you protected from adverse weather. The entry level provides additional storage, and you can choose a finished living area - a great space for an office, TV room, playroom - what ever works best for you! Discover all The Juniper has to offer. Photos are representative only.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO