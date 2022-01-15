ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6037 Falkirk Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake this one your home! Beautiful Townhouse located in the Ramblewood/Loch Raven Community. This 3 bedroom home offers Polished Hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, fenced back yard with carport, deck, and storage shed. The finished walkout basement is equipped...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 Bryant Street NE , #10

1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3054 Tioga Parkway

Great opportunity to add this turnkey rental to your portfolio! This charming Baltimore City Row Home offers many features. Including, hardwood floors, porcelain & slate tiles, bright white cabinets, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, partially finished basement, and many other updates. If you have been searching for an investment property that will bring you more than a 10% annual return, than look no further! With the tenant paying $900.00 per month this rental will bring you an annual cap rate of 12%. Schedule your showing today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7218 Bodkin Way

--To be built-- Mendelssohn at Lake Linganore Hamptons, Luxury finishes included. Lake Linganore's newest section. You will love the modern townhomes with spacious yards nestled in a wooded enclave backing to Lake Merle. True community feel!! Enjoy resort style amenities, top ranked schools, and a convenient location! The spectacular wide partial brick Mendelssohn offers the convenience of townhome living with the size, functionality of a single family home- just not the price of one! The main living level is bright and airy, perfect for entertaining. Home comes complete with an expansive kitchen island, stainless appliances and a huge dining area. Select your desired kitchen counter and cabinetry options from our hand-picked on-trend design interior selections. Upstairs are two spacious secondary bedrooms both with ample closet space and a hall bath complete with a linen closet. Plus a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling with a huge walk-in closet. A separate ensuite primary Bath features a dual vanity and oversized shower with another linen closet. You'll also love your convenient 2nd floor laundry room with enough space for full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Finished lower level recreation room on a walk out homesite with a front 2 car garage and driveway. Enjoy living the lake lifestyle while walking to the lakes to kayak, fish, hike or jump in the car for a quick trip to lounge at the beach. Within 10 minutes from numerous shopping centers, 7 minutes to major commuting routes and mapped to top ranked schools. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

618 Deer Path Rd

Amazing and Private Log Cabin Home that has been fully renovated from top to bottom, including every door hinge to the all-new engineered hardwood floors, to the all new luxury bathrooms, and the chef's kitchen! Conveniently located just 20 minutes to anything one may need on Route 29 and only 10 miles to the entrance of the Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap Entrance. This home has it all. If you are searching for that perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of life, this is the perfect home for you. The cabin has beautiful views and plenty of hiking trails to find and make of your own. Cell phone and internet service is great at the cabin. The new owner may want to consider it as an Air Bnb when they aren't enjoying the home, or it is clearly the perfect primary residence for one that desires an extremely peaceful setting.,Formica Counter,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Basement.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2 Fowler Cir

Introducing the Bainbridge. This spacious 3BR, 2.5 bath townhome w/ front load garage in Belvedere features an entry level rec-room that can function as a home office w/ available basement bath. The main level boasts a light filled great room, kitchen, powder room, dining. An 8X20 Trex deck off of the great room is included in price. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet, optional vaulted ceiling and luxurious dual vanity bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath w/ dual vanity sinks, & side-by-side laundry complete this 3-level contemporary townhome. Conveniently located to downtown shops & dining, the 29 corridor, pools, Rivanna trail & golf course. Every home is Pearl Gold Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Available 4th bed and 3rd full bath. Customize your interior finishes at our professionally managed 3,000 sq ft Design Center. Similar photos, other homesites and spec homes available.,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6214 Flamingo Drive

Don+GGt miss your opportunity to own this three level colonial situated on just over a 1/4 acre lot! Features laminate wood flooring throughout main level, a ship lap accent wall in living area, a guest half bath, along with arched doorway entry to kitchen, boasting stainless appliances and dining area with sliding glass door access to composite wood planked deck. The upper level features a spacious owner+GGs suite with loads of natural light, full bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a oversized walk-in closet with custom wood closet organizer system. Two additional large bedrooms, full bath, and laundry closet complete the upper level. Full, unfinished basement awaits new owner+GGs completion and finishing touches, and includes a stairwell exit to the expansive backyard, fully fenced with white vinyl privacy fencing.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4701 Old Soper Road , #559

Tony Williams Presents this Beautiful 1BD with Den /1.5BA Luxury Condo /w Gorgeous View of Gated Pool and Walking Distance To Branch Avenue Metro Station and i495. Features Include; Full Gym & Yoga Room, Pool Table & Lounge Bar Area for Entertaining, Secured Access and 24 Hour Security, Private Garage Parking, Open Floor Plan, Granite CounterTops, Recess Lighting with Plenti of Natural Light Throughout, Hardwood Floors, Washer & Dryer In-Unit, Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances, DishWasher and Microwave, Large Master Bedroom, Large Walk-In Closet, His & Her Sink, Deep Soak Tub and Stand-Up Shower. 2 Min Walk To Branch Avenue Metro Station, Restaurant Row, and New Immigration Building, 7 Minute Drive from MGM, Tanger Outlet, New Top Golf, National Harbor! Easy Accessible to i495, Branch Ave, Suitland Parkways, and other Main Highways.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11183 Big Pool Road

Wont last long!! An acre in Big Pool with septic already in place. Nice lot for your future forever home. Electric available. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Premier Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13512 Elaines Way

MAUGANS MEADOWS is a lovely community of single-family homes located near I-81 in the North end of Hagerstown. This is a four-bedroom 3 1/2 bath home with a master bedroom bath, separate shower with a soaking tub. The garage is a large 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. You enter a mud room that leads to a separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The washer was purchased in Nov. 2019. The spacious kitchen has room for a table and chairs, the family room adjoins the kitchen. The deck is located off the kitchen. Formal dining room with Hard wood floors. ALL NEW Carpet throughout the house. The lower level is finished with a separate entrance, perfect in-law suite. The back yard has an area for basketball, a shed and the lot is nearly 1/2 acre. The HVAC system was installed in Oct 2019. The house needs paint and some repairs but is a great buy.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12810 Babcock Lane

Cape Cod with approximately 1976 square feet of living space. Four bedrooms, two remodeled bathrooms, large addition with cathedral ceiling to be used as family room and dining room. Kitchen has long island and wood burning stove. Garage one half converted for office space with outside entrance. Upgrades during 2021 include roof, carpet, bathrooms, stainless steel stove, build in microwave, refrigerator with ice maker and some interior paint. Relax on the side patio and enjoy the private back yard. HVAC installed 2014. Make it your own by adding your personal touches. Home in good condition, however being sold "as is". Home inspection for information only.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18587 Split Rock Lane

End unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths above ground, basement fully finished with 1 half bath, 2 fireplaces, fully fenced yard, walking distance to community pool close to all amenities and bus stop, plenty of parking spaces. Listing courtesy of Metropol Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

23237 Meetinghouse Lane

This is rear Mix Zone commercial and residential the single family with 4 bedroom and 2 full bath is residential and the garage side is a commercial - w/ a 2 car garage and small apartment over the garage spaces & more on the side. Listing courtesy of The Vasquez...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29981 Donnybrook Lane

Move-in ready, new construction Freeport model home in the Somerset Landing community! This inviting 1,497 square foot ranch home on a corner homesite offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and custom paint. As you enter the welcoming foyer the convenient coat closet is close by. Two secondary roomy bedrooms are located off the foyer and share a full bathroom. The owner's suite is privately tucked away from the great room and features a walk-in closet and a private, full bathroom. The oversized great room with an abundance of natural light is open to the kitchen making an ideal space to entertain or spend time together with family. The functional kitchen offers plenty of beautiful white cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, a sizeable island with room for seating and a pantry closet. The homes' fourth bedroom is positioned away from the other bedrooms providing the opportunity for a home office, hobby room or playroom. The laundry room, complete with a washer and dryer, is nestled near the garage. The model window treatments, white blinds and the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart-Home Package+- through ADT included with this home will give you complete peace of mind. This is not a lease back. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

White Pines Road

A Wooded Paradise! 14.87 mostly wooded acres. This acreage currently is in two separate parcels. Mature timber throughout property as the property has not been logged. Perk information on file and available upon request! Great development potential for a private residence and/or rental cabins! No restrictions. Listing courtesy of Bill...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Sulphur Springs

Here it is 9+ unrestricted areas in Southern Berkley County. Just minutes away from Proctor & Gamble and Tabler Station Business Park area. Public water and sewer are available. , There is a 60' right away to the property. Listing courtesy of Touchstone Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3509 Starlight Street , #103

Welcome to Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult elevator condo's community! This to be built Chambord at the Woodlands by Ryan Homes. Embrace the convenience of a condo with all the comforts of home! Enjoy your own private 1 car garage & driveway, 1-level living with open design, gourmet kitchen w/ 2-tier island, private covered porch, panoramic views in the primary suite, and so much more! Built with upgraded 5 inch engineered hardwood, luxury tile, granite in kitchen and both baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets. Community features endless amenities truly resort-style living! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

135 Butterfield Avenue

Welcome to Meade's Townhomes, our newest Carroll County community. Own a brand new home featuring resort style amenities - just 10 minutes from Westminster. The TO BE BUILT JUNIPER end-of-group townhome combines all the amenities of single-family living and total convenience with 3BR/2BA/1-car garage, lawn maintenance, and a whole-home approach to performance and efficiency that provides the highest levels of comfort while lowering monthly energy costs by up to 30%. The main living level is open-space concept, bringing light throughout. The spacious great room has additional closet space, or choose the option of a powder room for added convenience, and it is open to the gourmet kitchen (with stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator) so that you'll never miss a moment. Choose the optional island for more workspace. A dining area provides room for entertaining or cozy evenings at home inside or out with sliding glass doors to an optional 10'X14' maintenance-free composite deck. Upstairs, three large bedrooms offer plenty of closet space and a generous hall bath. The luxury owner's suite is a quiet retreat with its own full bath and huge walk-in closet. In addition, enjoy having the laundry (washer/dryer included) on the bedroom level right where it is most convenient. On the entry level, enter through the foyer or private interior access from your garage keeping you protected from adverse weather. The entry level provides additional storage, and you can choose a finished living area - a great space for an office, TV room, playroom - what ever works best for you! Discover all The Juniper has to offer. Photos are representative only.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2644 E Hoffman Street

Start the New Year in your New Home! This amazing 3BR, 3.5BA home has been meticulously designed with you in mind. You first enter into beautiful, coffered ceilings with plenty of lighting, brand new hardwood floors, brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a half bath on the main level that walks out to a private backyard space. Upstairs includes two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Owner's Suite has own bathroom. The fully finished basement includes a third bedroom, finished laundry room and a full bathroom.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1114 Ashby Street.

Built 2010- Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, front porch, back patio concrete,hardwood floors except laundry room and baths . HOA is not active at this time but will be , HOA fees subject to change. Listing courtesy of Royal Oak...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10613 Montrose Avenue , #102

NEWLY RENOVATED... KITCHEN WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, NEW APPLIANCE INCLUDE MICROWAVE OVER GAS STOVE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. NEW BATHROOMS WITH TILE FLOORS AND WALLS. NEW FIXTURES. REFINISHED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. SPACIOUS, 1425 SQ.FT. . 3 BEDROOMS. 2 FULL BATHROOMS. BALCONY. RARELY AVAILABLE. QUIET SETTING OVERLOOKS WOODS. THE SPACE YOU NEED. A 3 TIME NATIONAL AWARD WINNING BETHESDA COMMUNITY. STEPS TO GROSVENOR METRO ON THE RED LINE. WALK TO STRATHMORE MUSIC AND ART CENTERS. NEAR NIH AND WALTER REED BETHESDA MEDICAL CENTER. HOP DOWNTOWN BY METRO OR MARC TRAIN. EASY ACCESS TO THE BELTWAY OR I-270. CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND PIKE AND ROSE.
