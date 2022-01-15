ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
301 Northlands Court

Cover picture for the articleSpectacular Home Just Listed. Contact Listing Broker for More Information. Take a Look at the Open House Sunday, 1PM to 4PM. Listing courtesy of Banick, Llc.. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...

1001 Bryant Street NE , #10

1001 Bryant is a new boutique condo building that has been expertly redesigned to be an urban sanctuary just steps to all of the Brookland and Rhode Island fun! Unit #10 a 2 bedroom , 2 full bathroom condo that features spectacular finishes, great natural light and designer upgrades including hardwood floors, top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances. With living and dining areas that are great for entertaining, the condo has great natural light! Waiting just outside the door, is one of Washington, DC's most vibrant neighborhoods! Parking available for sale.
3054 Tioga Parkway

Great opportunity to add this turnkey rental to your portfolio! This charming Baltimore City Row Home offers many features. Including, hardwood floors, porcelain & slate tiles, bright white cabinets, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, partially finished basement, and many other updates. If you have been searching for an investment property that will bring you more than a 10% annual return, than look no further! With the tenant paying $900.00 per month this rental will bring you an annual cap rate of 12%. Schedule your showing today!
23237 Meetinghouse Lane

This is rear Mix Zone commercial and residential the single family with 4 bedroom and 2 full bath is residential and the garage side is a commercial - w/ a 2 car garage and small apartment over the garage spaces & more on the side. Listing courtesy of The Vasquez...
Sulphur Springs

Here it is 9+ unrestricted areas in Southern Berkley County. Just minutes away from Proctor & Gamble and Tabler Station Business Park area. Public water and sewer are available. , There is a 60' right away to the property. Listing courtesy of Touchstone Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...
1114 Ashby Street.

Built 2010- Ranch 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, laundry room, front porch, back patio concrete,hardwood floors except laundry room and baths . HOA is not active at this time but will be , HOA fees subject to change. Listing courtesy of Royal Oak...
2644 E Hoffman Street

Start the New Year in your New Home! This amazing 3BR, 3.5BA home has been meticulously designed with you in mind. You first enter into beautiful, coffered ceilings with plenty of lighting, brand new hardwood floors, brand new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and a half bath on the main level that walks out to a private backyard space. Upstairs includes two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Owner's Suite has own bathroom. The fully finished basement includes a third bedroom, finished laundry room and a full bathroom.
18587 Split Rock Lane

End unit town house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths above ground, basement fully finished with 1 half bath, 2 fireplaces, fully fenced yard, walking distance to community pool close to all amenities and bus stop, plenty of parking spaces. Listing courtesy of Metropol Realty. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights...
White Pines Road

A Wooded Paradise! 14.87 mostly wooded acres. This acreage currently is in two separate parcels. Mature timber throughout property as the property has not been logged. Perk information on file and available upon request! Great development potential for a private residence and/or rental cabins! No restrictions. Listing courtesy of Bill...
3637 Dahlgren Place

Property under lease until Feb 28th. Listing courtesy of M. O. Wilson Properties. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2022-01-18T21:49:30.993.
3509 Starlight Street , #103

Welcome to Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult elevator condo's community! This to be built Chambord at the Woodlands by Ryan Homes. Embrace the convenience of a condo with all the comforts of home! Enjoy your own private 1 car garage & driveway, 1-level living with open design, gourmet kitchen w/ 2-tier island, private covered porch, panoramic views in the primary suite, and so much more! Built with upgraded 5 inch engineered hardwood, luxury tile, granite in kitchen and both baths, 42 inch kitchen cabinets. Community features endless amenities truly resort-style living! Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
206 Riverthorn Road

Newly renovated gem!! Make this your new home. This home features a new roof, new flooring, new electrical, new plumbing, new deck, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, gorgeous granite countertops, exquisite tile work in kitchen and bathrooms, updated HVAC, new furnace & new carpet!! Backs to beautiful recreation park- like area and even has water views of Middle River! Hurry before this one is gone!
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
1261 Owen Place NE

Unique opportunity to purchase newly constructed two-unit building. Recently finished and with CofO for two total units, each unit is two levels, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and with their own kitchens and laundry. All six bedrooms have a bathroom en suite, which makes this the perfect investment for your rental portfolio. Bring in a potential $8,000/mo in rental income. Seven total outdoor spaces, including a roofdeck with views all the way down to Old Town Alexandria. One first-come parking space, electrical setup for easy EV upgrade, green roof, and more. Can settle immediately.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
935 E 41ST Street

Located in Baltimore neighborhood of Pen Lucy, nestled between Original Northwood and Waverly, this home is at a great price point to make your own with some work or a great investment property. Original hardwoods in living room and dining room. Porch front and fenced backyard. 3 beds and 1 bath upstairs. Basement has laundry, a finished room which could be potential 4th bed or family room, half bath, and steps to outside. Heat and radiators recently serviced. Needs some work to make it your own. Recently rented for $1500.
BALTIMORE, MD
22 S Catherine Street

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Thursday February 3rd & ends Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM. Tenant Occupied Brick Townhouse In the "Shipley Hill" Neighborhood of Baltimore City; with 2 bedrooms, a bonus walk through room & 1 bath. Current Gross Monthly Rent Of: $800. Current Gross Scheduled Annual Income Of $9,600. Note: Tenant is behind on their rent payments. Tenant pays BGE and water. Property doesn't have a current rental license. Features include: Fenced in backyard, Replacement windows, Gas forced hot air. Pictures are from June 2019.
BALTIMORE, MD
10201 Grosvenor Place , #1525

Buyers/Investors! An opportunity to own this spacious condo in the popular Rockville area. Seller must dispose due to health concerns. Currently the unit is tenant occupied until July (Tenants willing to resign). Tenants currently pay $1,495 a month. Unit provides an open floor plan & nice amenities. Building has its own grocery market! Also enjoy the front desk service, a pool, fitness center, tennis courts & rooftop deck. More amenities as well. Condo sits within a short distance to Grosvenor Metro Station, Center, Walter Reed Medical Center, as well as major shopping & restaurants. Parking available for owners & extra parking as well. Don+GGt forget, the area is within reach of DC, VA, Frederick, & Baltimore.
ROCKVILLE, MD
12537 Belfield Court

Located In The Desirable Lake Ridge Community! Updates Include: Kitchen Lighting 2020, Sealed Deck 2020, Interior Painting 2019, New Flooring Kitchen/Half Bath 2019, Basement Carpet 2019. This One Is A Beauty!!! Walk Through The Front Door & You Will Feel At Home. Over 4,200 Square Feet With A Ton Of Natural Light! Inside You Will Find Your Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Island & Granite Countertops. The Beautiful Kitchen Opens Into Your Family Room With A Gas Fireplace, & A Stunning Sunroom That Opens Out To The Gorgeous Deck. Laundry & Half Bathroom On The Main Level. The Primary Bedroom Suite Offers Plenty Of Space With The Primary Bathroom With Frameless Glass Shower Doors & Beautiful Tile! Three Other Great Sized Bedrooms On The Upper Level With A Full Bathroom In The Hallway. The Basement Has A Large Recreation Room With Built Ins, Another Sunroom, Full Bathroom & Plenty Of Storage!
HOME & GARDEN
2067 Paperbark Road

Back on the Market!! Buyer Financing fell through. Beautiful home with a lot of recent updates! Brand new HVAC, Water Heater 1 year old, recently updated dishwasher, 6 year old roof. Spacious kitchen with Granite countertops. Large floating island, Laminate flooring and updated carpet. Newly built bar in the basement. Large deck opening up to fenced in yard backing to woods. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with attached Master Bath.
85 White Post Rd

Brand new house on a half acre open lot with no HOA. This meticulously designed home is light filled and has a very open feel. From the over sized mudroom to it's massive walk in master closet and en-suite the home was designed to allow for a comfortable life. If you're looking for a spacious bright design and low maintenance living this home is for you! There is a large deck on the back allowing for entertaining your friends and family and the back yard could be great for kids. Houses this special don't come along often but when they do they don't stay on the market long.
WHITE POST, VA
402 Macintosh Circle

Come see this beautiful townhome with a 2 level bumpout. 3 Beds with a possible 4th in the lower level, 1 1/2 bathrooms. Kitchen with a island that leads to a deck overlooking a fenced in yard. Sunroom located off the kitchen. Primary bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Full bathroom upstairs w/double vanity and a soaking tub. Lower level w/ family room and a 4th bedroom/office w/gas fireplace. Walk-out level basement w/patio. Home being sold AS-IS.
6902 Sydenstricker Road

Ready for you! Sought after Orange Hunt Estates. Freshly painted through out, new flooring, new roof, new siding. This home boasts a large eat-in Kitchen, with a formal dining room on the main level and a large Living Room with a fireplace. Upstairs you will Find the Primary Bedroom with a walk in closet and a Full Bathroom. The other bathroom on this level will service the other 3 generous size bedrooms. The lower Level features a nice size Family Room Room and a huge Storage, Work Room and Laundry area. Ready for you personal touches. This property is well priced for you to make your own with your personal touches. This property will not last! Don't miss out on seeing this property.
