301 Northlands Court

Located In The Desirable Lake Ridge Community! Updates Include: Kitchen Lighting 2020, Sealed Deck 2020, Interior Painting 2019, New Flooring Kitchen/Half Bath 2019, Basement Carpet 2019. This One Is A Beauty!!! Walk Through The Front Door & You Will Feel At Home. Over 4,200 Square Feet With A Ton Of Natural Light! Inside You Will Find Your Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Island & Granite Countertops. The Beautiful Kitchen Opens Into Your Family Room With A Gas Fireplace, & A Stunning Sunroom That Opens Out To The Gorgeous Deck. Laundry & Half Bathroom On The Main Level. The Primary Bedroom Suite Offers Plenty Of Space With The Primary Bathroom With Frameless Glass Shower Doors & Beautiful Tile! Three Other Great Sized Bedrooms On The Upper Level With A Full Bathroom In The Hallway. The Basement Has A Large Recreation Room With Built Ins, Another Sunroom, Full Bathroom & Plenty Of Storage!
