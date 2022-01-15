ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Gift of Prophecy Prophetic Training 1-20, and Prophetic word for 2022

penbaypilot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Prophetic Word for 2022 and the new schedule for the Gift of Prophecy. Join us this coming Thursday Jan. 20th at 10:00 am Eastern time for our monthly Basic Gift of Prophecy on line training....

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
wordonfire.org

Priests, Prophets, and Kings

FrienFriends, when we are baptized, we are grafted onto Christ, who has anointed us all as priests, prophets, and kings. Let’s live out that identity. Bishop Robert Barron is the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries and Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He is also the host of CATHOLICISM, a groundbreaking, award-winning documentary about the Catholic Faith, which aired on PBS. Bishop Barron is a #1 Amazon bestselling author and has published numerous books, essays, and articles on theology and the spiritual life. He is a religion correspondent for NBC and has also appeared on FOX News, CNN, and EWTN. Bishop Barron’s website, WordOnFire.org, reaches millions of people each year, and he is one of the most-followed Catholics on social media. His regular YouTube videos have been viewed over 18 million times. Bishop Barron’s pioneering work in evangelizing through the new media led Francis Cardinal George to describe him as “one of the Church’s best messengers.” He has keynoted many conferences and events all over the world, including the 2016 World Youth Day in Kraków, Poland, as well as the 2015 World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia, which marked Pope Francis’ historic visit to the United States. Bishop Barron’s latest film series and study program, CATHOLICISM: The Pivotal Players, debuted in September 2016 and has been syndicated for national television.
RELIGION
hannapub.com

For the Ages: Witnessed by the law, prophets

On Thursday (today), we celebrate the Feast of Epiphany—a word meaning “manifestation”—referring to the manifestation of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, specifically to the three kings who come from across the world to honor Him. The manifestation of Jesus Christ to the...
RELIGION
Washington Post

The false prophets who inspired the violence on Jan. 6

My grandmother’s faith in God sustained her as she struggled to raise her family through the Great Depression, said goodbye to her teenage son as he left for World War II and buried her husband a decade later. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prophecy
IGN

Prophet Blindfold

"Blindfold of exiled prophets who foresaw that their faith would end in flames - and were persecuted and driven from their homes as a result. After all, what use is eyesight to those who claim to know the true path?"
RELIGION
IGN

Prophet Armor Set

"Clothing of exiled prophets who foresaw that their faith would end in flames - and were persecuted and driven from their homes as a result. Its fabric scrapes against the skin like a file, and the rickety cart wheel around the neck warns passers-by not to lend an ear to their meandering sermons."
RELIGION
The Suburban Times

Annual ‘Redeeming the Prophetic Vision’ Service Set for Jan. 16

TACOMA – In this time of celebration, hope, and continuing resilience in our antiracist actions, we gather to honor the visionary life and work of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., especially his radical call for peace and justice for ALL people. On Sunday, January 16, 2022, The Conversation...
TACOMA, WA
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: What’s the pastor’s job?

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. I’d been at the church for about two weeks when Bill (not his real name) came to see me. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes, then he got to the purpose of his visit. “We have some wealthy members who’ve helped the church over the years,” he […]
ALABASTER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
digg.com

Should I Forgive My Husband For Shoving My Head Into A Cake And Holding It There At Our Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
lacatholicworker.org

Prophetic Pastoral Letter on Nuclear Disarmament

With deep gratitude for Santa Fe, New Mexico Archbishop John Wester’s incredible prophetic pastoral letter on nuclear disarmament, “Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace,” that was released on January 11. Here are links to a January 12 NATIONAL CATHOLIC REPORTER piece about the letter and the PDF of the entire PASTORAL LETTER. Also, STATEMENTS OF SUPPORT for the pastoral letter from Pax Christi, USA. Below is the summary.
SANTA FE, NM
CBS DFW

Colleyville’s Congregation Beth Israel Gathers For Special Service In Response To Saturday’s Hostage Situation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The congregation of a Colleyville synagogue gathered for the first time Monday night, Jan. 17 since a rabbi and three members were taken hostage during an 11-hour drama. The service happened at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake which offered to host the event for Congregation Beth Israel. The Jewish community is known for its strong resolve and it was on display Monday night. Just two days after a worship service in a nearby synagogue turned into a life or death ordeal, its members came together to worship with only passing references to traumatic events on Saturday. Among those...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Independent

Carrie Johnson admits ‘lapse in judgement’ as picture shows her breaking Covid rules at West End club

A photograph has emerged showing Carrie Johnson flouting social distancing rules despite the public being warned at the time that they should keep their distance from anyone they do not live with.In the photo, the prime minister’s wife can be seen embracing old school friend Anna Pinder at a private members’ club in Covent Garden, where they were celebrating the latter’s engagement.In the picture, published by The Telegraph, Ms Johnson is seen hugging her friend while they sat side-by-side on a sofa on the roof terrace of The Conduit. Ms Johnson has one of her legs draped over her friend...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy