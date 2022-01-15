ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams S Taylor Rapp Ruled Out For Wild Card Game

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams’ secondary suffered another injury setback on Saturday. Starting safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) will not play vs the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card game on Monday at SOFI Stadium,...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Rams S Rapp (concussion) ruled out vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp did not clear concussion protocol this week and has been ruled out for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Rapp suffered a concussion in the Rams’ overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They also lost...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dak Prescott Today

Colin Cowherd spent the first portion of his show on Monday blasting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott has been put through the wringer for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 23-17, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with limited time remaining and without a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Weddle
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Cbsla#The Los Angeles Rams#The Arizona Cardinals#Chargers
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Card Game
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray had a rough time in Los Angeles on Monday night during the Arizona Cardinals’ Wild Card round game against the Rams. The third-year quarterback turned in one of his worst performances of the season en route to a crushing 34-11 loss. However, Murray wasn’t entirely to blame...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Star Reveals His True Feelings On Kirk Cousins

There aren’t many quarterbacks who receive as much criticism as Kirk Cousins does. Ever year, it feels like the veteran signal-caller is under fire. During the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his thoughts on Cousins’ future with the team. Some analysts have speculated about Cousins’ future in large part because the team will have a new regime in place for the 2022 season.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy