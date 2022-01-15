Sullivan, UVM men's basketball continue hot stretch, light up UMBC

Finn Sullivan picked up where he left off on Wednesday night.

And so did his Vermont teammates.

Sullivan and the University of Vermont men's basketball team continued their torrid shooting pace on Saturday, roaring past Maryland-Baltimore County for an 86-69 victory in America East Conference action.

Sullivan, who had 19 second-half points in Wednesday's 98-65 win over Stony Brook, nailed five 3-pointers and 17 of his 20 points in the opening 20 minutes vs. UMBC to ignite the Catamounts' surging offense.

Sullivan finished with a career-high six 3s and Ryan Davis totaled team-highs of 21 points and nine rebounds while Ben Shungu (five rebounds, three assists) and Isaiah Powell (seven rebounds, nine assists) each tossed in 13 points for UVM (11-4, 3-0).

Aaron Deloney (10 points) also reached double figures for the Cats, who made 10 of their 12 3-pointers over a first half that saw them hit 50 points for the second straight contest.

"It was a really good road win for us and the guys are really confident right now, so we're in a really good place," UVM coach John Becker said in a statement.

For the game, UVM knocked down 32 of 60 shots, handed out 19 assists and scored 18 points off 15 UMBC turnovers.

In its three conference games, Vermont has shot 59.3% (98 of 165) from the floor, a shooting stretch that includes Wednesday's program-record 19 3-pointers.

Sullivan book-ended the game's opening run with 3-pointers, the latter giving UVM a 20-4 edge at the first media timeout (15:11). UVM went into the break with a 50-33 advantage.

UVM's second-half margin did not drop below 14 points.

Szymon Wojcik (22 points) and L.J. Owens (13) paced UMBC (6-8, 1-2).

UVM returns to action Wednesday at NJIT.

