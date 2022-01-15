ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres cheer on Bills ahead of AFC Wild Card game

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo posted video wishing NFL team luck in playoffs. The Buffalo Sabres wished the Buffalo Bills good luck ahead of the AFC Wild Card game. The Bills play the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL postseason Saturday, so the Sabres posted a video to Twitter of different...

O'Ree gets proclamation, new hat from Bruins day before number's retired

SAN DIEGO -- Willie O'Ree received a proclamation and a new hat Monday, one day before the Boston Bruins retire his No. 22. Bruins players told O'Ree on a Zoom call Monday that the city of Boston has proclaimed Tuesday "Willie O'Ree Day" to celebrate the NHL's first Black player's number being hoisted to the rafters of TD Garden. The ceremony, which will be streamed on NHL.com and aired on NHL Network and NESN, will take place before the Bruins play the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS, BSSO, ESPN+. NHL LIVE).
NHL

Bruins Place Mike Reilly In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, January 18, that defenseman Mike Reilly has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Grzelcyk set for return as Boston honors Willie O'Ree with No. 22 retirement ceremony. by Eric Russo @erusso22 / BostonBruins.com. January 18, 2022. BOSTON - Matt Grzelcyk called it...
NHL

5 things learned from 2022 BioSteel All-American Game

McGroarty, No. 18 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for 2022 Draft, named MVP. Rutger McGroarty of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, on Monday. McGroarty, No. 18 on NHL...
NHL

Back to the Future | BLOG

With the return of more Devils players from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, the team has reached its own version of herd immunity. With 17 members of the team (and that's not counting those in Utica of the American Hockey League) having already contracted the virus, the vast majority of the team won't have to worry about missing any upcoming games due to COVID (at least for the next 90 days).
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Senators 2-1

It’s the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators squaring off for the first time since Feb. 18, 2020. The blue and gold are looking to get their minds off blowing a two-goal, third period lead yesterday afternoon to the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Drop 4-1 Decision to Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers saw their winless streak grow to eight games after a 4-1 defeat by the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday night. The scene will shift to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday for the back half of the home-and-home set. The game was scoreless in...
NHL

Hayes out 3-4 weeks for Flyers after hip surgery

PHILADELPHIA -- Kevin Hayes is expected to be out 3-4 weeks for the Philadelphia Flyers after the forward had surgery Tuesday to drain fluid from the adductor region of his hip. It's the third time since the end of the 2020-21 season that Hayes had surgery to his midsection. He...
NHL

Rookie Watch: Raymond of Red Wings top scorer 20 or younger

Zegras of Ducks, Lundell of Panthers among leaders. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top six...
NHL

Penguins score five straight, rally past Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- The Pittsburgh Penguins scored five unanswered goals to rally for a 5-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. Jason Zucker, who was playing his first game since Dec. 19 because of a lower-body injury, scored twice for the Penguins (23-10-5), who went 4-2-0 on a six-game road trip and are 13-2-0 in their past 15 games overall. Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter each had two assists, and Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.
NHL

Canadiens hire Hughes as general manager, had been player agent

Is 18th person to hold role for Montreal; replaces Bergevin, who was fired Nov. 28. Kent Hughes was hired as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. The 51-year-old had been a player agent for Quartexx Management based in Montreal, with a client list that included center Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, forward Sammy Blais of the New York Rangers, defenseman Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins, forward Anthony Beauvillier of the New York Islanders, and defenseman Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL

Detroit reassigns Fulcher to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins from the team's taxi squad. Fulcher, 23, ranks among the top ECHL netminders in 2021-22, posting a 1.70 goals-against average (2nd), 0.924 save percentage (7th) and two shutouts (T2nd) alongside a 4-3-0 record in eight games with the Toledo Walleye this season. Fulcher has split his four-year professional career between the Walleye and Griffins, sporting a 19-12-6 record, 2.86 goals-against average, 0.899 save percentage and three shutouts in 38 games with Toledo and a 2-2-2 record, 2.84 goals-against average, 0.905 save percentage and one shutout in seven appearances with Grand Rapids. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound netminder spent most of the 2020-21 season on Detroit's taxi squad and made one appearance for the Red Wings in relief duty on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, stopping nine-of-11 shots in his NHL debut.
NHL

How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Islanders on Jan. 18

Through the NHL's new media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry 75 games on streaming platforms this season. The Philadelphia Flyers will participate in four of those games, including Tuesday night's contest against the New York Islanders. Along with the Flyers' four broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have...
NHL

