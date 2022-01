The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. At a town hall on Jan. 5, University administrators stated that undergraduate students, including immunocompromised students, would not have the option of attending classes virtually. The policy also means that graduate students who work as teaching assistants or instructors will be required to teach in person. The University administration is ready to adopt a five-day isolation period for asymptomatic individuals should the New Jersey Department of Health’s guideline be amended to reflect the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. This is not only medically unsound, despite the CDC’s updated recommendation, but by some experts’ accounts, “reckless”.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO