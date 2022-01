Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) is officially active for the team's Monday night Super Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams. Conner will share a backfield with teammate Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe) for the first time since early November as the pair have battled injuries through the second half of the season. When we last saw them play together, Conner served as the goal-line and short yardage back, but proved that he could operate in all phases when Edmonds missed time.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO