Why Schitt’s Creek Star Dan Levy Isn’t The Biggest Fan Of The Show’s Most Popular Catchphrase

In 2015, the world was introduced to Schitt’s Creek where Johnny, Moira, Alexis, And David Rose were kicked out of their luxurious lifestyle and forced to live in a small, run downtown of, well…Schitt’s Creek. As each season passed, the Rose Family evolved in some shape or form. Of course, Alexis was still the bubblehead diva with a questionable past, David was the self-centered fashionista, Moira Rose was Moira Rose, and Johnny was the glue trying to keep his wacky family together. Five years later, Schitt’s Creek officially ended, with David getting married to Patrick, Alexis finally understanding her place in the world thanks to her marketing skills, and Johnny and Moira going on happily ever after. It was the perfect ending for the Rose family and the series as a whole. Admittedly, Schitt’s Creek failed to find its footing early in the first couple of episodes. Don’t get me wrong, there was nothing bad per se, but the writing wasn’t as sharp until the writers truly started to tap into the characters of Johnny, Moira, Alexis, and David. But that’s with every series; Seinfeld’s first season wasn’t all that great. The Office had some issues as well balancing out the characters and story. That doesn’t mean that there weren’t gems in the first season of Schitt’s Creek. Who could forget Moira having a breakdown in Jocelyn’s classroom? Or David’s adventure duck hunting? or Johnny’s lovely discovery of the town sign? However, the funny sequences throughout the six seasons aren’t what make Schitt’s Creek such a great show. Just like Michael Scott eventually grew out of being a man-child or Pam and Jim officially getting together and starting a family, Schitt’s Creek is memorable because of the characters organically evolved as the seasons passed.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO