ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Nino Cerruti, heir to a family textile business who turned it into a leading ready-to-wear fashion brand – obituary

Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer, who has died aged 91, was credited with revolutionising menswear in the 1960s, with suits which exemplified qualities once considered quintessentially British: understated elegance, classic cut and fine fabrics. The Cerruti story began in 1881 when Cerruti’s grandfather Antonio, and his two brothers established...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Olivier Dahan on Simone Veil Biopic ‘Simone, A Woman of the Century’

Olivier Dahan’s “Simone, A Woman of the Century” completes the trilogy he began with the Edith Piaf biopic “La Vie en Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard, and “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman. Dahan spoke with Variety during the Unifrance Rendezvous in Paris, where the film had its market premiere. “Simone,” starring Elsa Zylberstein (“Un plus une”) and Rebecca Marder (“Deception”), cuts back and forth across time, as it explores the life of French politician and former President of the European Parliament, Simone Veil (1927-2017), who played a key role in passing abortion legislation in France, protecting rights of prisoners, immigrants, AIDS...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Nino Cerruti
Times Daily

Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

MADRID (AP) — Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the records agency said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!. Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menswear#Innovator#Italian Fashion#Milan#Ap
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Cutie Turned Into!

Before this cute kid was taking the modeling world by storm, she was just another sweet smiling girl posing for her school picture in front of a Bob Ross-esque mural in Brooklyn, New York. This grinning gal is a multi-faceted star who has been showing off her numerous talents to...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Had a Seriously Stunning Beach Day in This Eye-Catching Hot Pink Swimsuit

Julia Roberts took full advantage of the warm weather in Sydney, Australia on Christmas Eve by spending the day at the beach — and the hot pink look she served up was smokin’ hot. The actress, who is Down Under while filming Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney, enjoyed the surf with husband Danny Moder and her three kids, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 14.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In Hot Pink Swimsuit While Celebrating The Holidays In Sydney With Family

Endless summer! Julia Roberts glowed in a neon pink swimsuit while enjoying Christmas Day at the beach with her family in Sydney, Australia. Julia Roberts, 54, looked simply sensational while spending Christmas Down Under with husband Danny Moder, 52, and their 3 kids. Enjoying the Australian summer, the Erin Brockovich star rocked a chic, neon pink swimsuit as she enjoyed a beach day in Sydney, pictured here.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has a Glass-Sided Pool and 3 Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy