Premier League

Premier League LIVE: Newcastle visit relegation rivals Watford, while Norwich host Everton and Wolves take on Southampton in Premier League's 3pm kick-offs

Newcastle know these are the kind of games they must be winning to stay up this season as Watford visit St James' Park.

That relegation clash looks to be the pick of the 3pm kick-offs but Everton boss Rafa Benitez is also under real pressure to steady the ship with a win away at lowly Norwich.

Elsewhere, Wolves welcome Southampton to Molineux in a mid table clash.

Follow Sportsmail's Spencer Morgan for live Premier League coverage, including build-up, team news and updates, with three 3pm kick-offs taking place.

Sports
