You’ve been fake-tanning all wrong – here’s how to get the perfect streak-free glow every time

ANYONE WHO fake tans regularly will know the struggle of getting the perfect streak-free glow.

And especially when it comes to applying fake tan to your face - it can be a difficult task to get it looking good.

Rose Bruford took to TikTok to share her clever fake tan hack Credit: Tiktok/@rosebruford2

But beauty fan Rose Bruford is here to the rescue with her fake tan ‘life hack’.

Rose took to her TikTok account to share her hack.

She uploaded the video with the caption ‘This changed the game honestly!’

She said: “Life hack for all my fake tanners out there.

“Use a beauty blender to get perfect tan on your face.”

In the video we see Rose apply her fake tan to her face, and instead of using a fake tan mitt to rub it in, as we expected, she uses a beauty blender.

Rose uses the makeup sponge to blend in her fake tan, ensuring that it is streak-free.

This simple hack will ensure that you achieve a natural glow, rather than a patchy, orange look.

After all, there’s nothing worse than having patches of brown stains on your face, is there?

And you won’t have to worry about the tan staining your fingers with this clever technique.

If you haven’t got a beauty blender, then fear not.

You can pick up a makeup sponge from many places in your local high street, including Boots, Superdrug and many supermarkets too.

At the time of writing, the video had only been live on TikTok for one day, but had already racked up 58.5k views.

It has 1,680 likes, 129 comments and 68 shares.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Many fake tan fans were impressed with the hack and took to the comments to express this.

One person said: “Great idea.”

Another added: “I'm gonna do this thanks!”

A third commented: “Why have I never thought of this.”

Using a beauty blender enables you to blend the fake tan into your skin, ensuring it is streak-free Credit: Tiktok/@rosebruford2

Meanwhile, fake tan fans swear they’ve found the secret to stopping the lotion making your sheets stink – and it cuts stains too.

Also, I’ve got the perfect quick hack for removing fake tan – you don’t need to scrub hard & all you need is sugar.