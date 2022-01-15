Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic LOSES his last-ditch appeal to stay in Australia and will be deported within hours - after the federal government feared his presence would 'stoke anti-vaccine sentiment'

Novak Djokovic will be deported from Australia after failing to convince three senior judges of his right to stay in Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open - after the government's lawyers argued he'd become an 'icon' for anti-vaxxers.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had his appeal heard in the Federal Court on Sunday in a last ditch attempt to stay and compete for the title.

But the judges unanimously failed to overturn the government's decision to deport the star, meaning he will likely be put on the first plane back to Dubai.

Djokovic's lawyers argued there is no evidence his continued presence in Australia would stoke anti-vaccination sentiment while lawyers for the federal government insisted he posed a risk to the community.

The star's high-powered legal team were first given the floor and argued any anti-vax sentiment brought about in the community since the tennis ace arrived in Australia was a result of the government's decision to cancel his visa.

The world number one's lawyer Nick Wood presented his case at the Federal Court of Australia to a trio of judges who will decide whether to quash the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to re-cancel Djokovic's visa on the grounds of 'health and good order'.

Despite the 34-year-old being unvaccinated, Wood insisted he has not courted anti-vaxxer support and was not associated with the movement.

The government 'doesn't know what Mr Djokovic's current views are', Wood insisted.

Government lawyer Stephen Lloyd said the fact Djokovic was not vaccinated two years into the pandemic and had repeatedly ignored safety measures - including failing to isolate while Covid-19 positive - was evidence enough of his views.

'He's chosen not to go into evidence in this proceeding. He could set the record straight if it needed correcting. He has not - that has important consequences,' the government said in a written submission.

Lloyd also pointed to a series of protests already sparked by Djokovic's arrival in Australia.

'The Commonwealth should not be bound to suffer the presence of an alien for fear of what might happen if they were removed,' he said.

Because of the format of the court, the decision made by the panel of three senior judges will be extremely difficult to appeal by either side.

Djokovic now faces immediate deportation and a three-year ban from Australia - dramatically shortening his odds of winning a championship he has bagged nine times before.

If he had won, it would have set the stage for an audacious title tilt and will deal another humiliating blow to Australia's embattled prime minister ahead of elections expected in May.

His high-powered legal team kicked off arguments in the Federal Court at 9.30am (10.30pm GMT) as Chief Justice James Allsop indicated the hearing could wrap up by midday due to the quality of written submissions filed by both parties.

Hawke based his decision to cancel the visa on the view that Djokovic's stance on vaccination could pose a threat to public health in the country if he stays in Melbourne and plays in the Australian Open.

Wood said: 'Not a single line of evidence in the material provided any specific or logical foundation whatsoever that the mere presence of Mr Djokovic in Australia in itself may somehow foster anti-vaccination sentiment.

'Is it conceivable that such a consequence might flow from Mr Djokovic's presence in Australia? That's not the point. One is looking for historic, past antecedent or evidence on which reasonable conjecture can be made.'

The hearing comes hours before the Australian Open is set to begin Monday, where Djokovic had hoped to defend his title and secure an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam triumph.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke utilised his far-reaching ministerial powers to cancel Djokovic's visa on Friday afternoon despite a monumental court win against the government earlier in the week.

On the issue of whether Djokovic's presence would stoke anti-vaccination sentiment, Stephen Lloyd, representing the minister, made reference to such groups 'treating the applicant as a hero'.

Lloyd said: 'He's a high profile person who is in many respects a role model for many people. His presence in Australia would present more strongly to Australians his anti-vaccination views.

'People use high-level athletes to promote ideas and causes all the time. His connection to a cause, whether he wants it or not, is still present.'

Lloyd then spent a considerable amount of time countering the argument of Wood that Hawke had not considered the prospect that deportation could also stoke anti-vaccination sentiment and risk public order.

'The minister was aware his decision to cancel would result in some level of further unrest but the minister was principally concerned that Mr Djokovic's presence would encourage people to emulate his position and that would put the health of Australians at risk,' said Lloyd.

Djokovic's high-powered legal team, led in court by Nicholas Wood SC, argued there is no legal basis for the Minister to determine if Djokovic has a 'well-known stance on vaccination'.

Some 85,000 people tuned in to a Federal Court stream at 9.30am to watch the legal showdown kick off.

Djokovic's lawyers argued Mr Hawke's ruling was made based on comments the 20-time Grand Slam winner made in 2020 and that there was no attempt by the government to seek his current views on Covid vaccinations.

They also stated the government has 'cited no evidence' that Djokovic will rile up the anti-vaxxer community, and will claim expelling him from the country will do more to fuel anti-jab sentiment Down Under.

'We contend the Minister did not consider the obvious alternative scenario … the possibility that [Mr Djokovic's] visa might be cancelled, [he is] expelled from the country and impaired in his career generally… it's quite obvious that in itself may generate anti-vax sentiment,' Mr Wood told the court.

In court documents filed late on Saturday and made public on Sunday, the Minister argues his decision to cancel Djokovic's visa had little to do with concern about him infecting others with Covid.

Instead, he argued Djokovic's conduct and 'position on vaccination... may encourage others to emulate him by reason of his high profile and status'.

'If others were encouraged to take up or maintain resistance to vaccination or to COVID-19 restrictions, then that would present a problem for the health of individuals and the operation of Australia's hospital system,' court documents state.

The Minister also reasoned Djokovic's presence could lead to rallies and protests - whether they be against the star or in support of him - which could become super spreading events and lead to significantly higher rates of community transmission.

The government's legal team states the above reasons fall 'comfortably' within the Minister's jurisdiction to exercise his power to cancel a visa.

The onus is on Djokovic's legal team to prove the decision was not rational, logical or legal. They cannot simply argue that the 'better' decision would be to allow him to stay.

The Minister is, legally, within his rights to cancel the visa if he is satisfied there is a risk to certain members of the public simply due to Djokovic's presence in Australia. He does not need to ascertain the likely or possible conduct of the visa holder.

But Djokovic's lawyers are also arguing that comments Djokovic made about vaccines in 2020 which have been used to justify the Minister's decision are not necessarily relevant.

They say Djokovic clarified he was 'not an expert' and would do what was best for his body, after indicating he wouldn't want to be 'forced' to take a Covid vaccine well before a jab to protect against the virus had even been developed.

The Minister, the court heard, never asked Djokovic to confirm his present stance on vaccination.

Mr Wood argued the only evidence tying Djokovic to anti-vax activists came about after the initial decision to cancel his visa and when he was detained in the immigration hotel.

While Mr Wood acknowledged fans in Australia have supported Djokovic, he said the high profile visa debate galvanised anti-vax sentiment and spawned further outrage despite Djokovic never expressing an extreme position for or against the jab.

'The only evidence the minister claimed to rely on simply doesn't exist,' Mr Wood argued. 'The only evidence before the minister concerning any relationship or causal connection between Mr Djokovic and what we might call anti-vax groups is an article.'

The article in question was a BBC article which 'reported the first visa decision had galvanised anti-vax groups'.

'If he hadn't have been cancelled, those people who were galvanised by coercive state action... there's no logical connection that those same people would turn up and chant just because he plays tennis.'

Chief Justice Allsop posed the question Djokovic could be seen as 'an iconic sports star that is setting an example that is not wished to be followed'.

'If Mr Djokovic won the Open, as he has in the past, there is an example embedded in the Minister's reasoning that this is an example for young and not so young fans of tennis.'

The reigning Australian Open champion spent Saturday being grilled by Border Force officers at a secret location before being hauled away under guard while a brief court hearing got underway.

The tennis ace originally had his visa cancelled upon his arrival at Melbourne Airport on January 5 for inconsistencies in his declaration form granting him an exception for not being vaccinated against Covid.

He was then detained before successfully winning an appeal, only to have the Immigration Minister use his discretionary powers to cancel the visa once more.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S AUSTRALIAN OPEN EPIC VISA SAGA

Novak Djokovic's defence of his Australian Open title remains in doubt after Australian immigration officials cancelled his visa for the second time.

Here's how the saga has unfolded:

Jan 4: Djokovic tweets that he is on his way to the Australian Open under a medical exemption. He writes on Instagram: 'I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!!'

Jan 5: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns Djokovic he will be on the 'next plane home' if his medical exemption is deemed insufficient, and is adamant Djokovic will not receive preferential treatment.

Jan 5: Djokovic's visa is cancelled upon his arrival in Melbourne. The Australian Border Force announces that the player 'failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia'.

Jan 6: Djokovic is sent to the Park Hotel in Melbourne after being refused a visa. He launches an appeal, which is adjourned until 10am on January 10. Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic says Djokovic is the victim of 'persecution'.

Jan 9: Djokovic's lawyers claim he was granted a vaccine exemption to enter Australia because he recorded a positive Covid-19 test in Serbia on December 16. However, social media posts suggest he attended a number of social events in the days following his apparent diagnosis.

Jan 10: Djokovic's visa cancellation is quashed by Judge Anthony Kelly, who orders the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release Djokovic from detention within half-an-hour. Djokovic says he is 'pleased and grateful' and wishes to 'stay and try to compete'.

Jan 11: Djokovic's title defence remains in doubt as the Australian Immigration Minister ponders whether to over-ride the court's ruling, reportedly due to an alleged misleading claim made by Djokovic on his entry form relating to his movements in the 14 days prior to arrival in Australia.

Jan 12: Djokovic admits making an 'error of judgement' by attending an interview with a French journalist while Covid positive. He adds that, although he attended a children's tennis event the day after being tested, he did not receive notification of the positive test until after the event.

Jan 13: Djokovic is drawn to face fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

Jan 14: Immigration minister Minister Alex Hawke cancels Djokovic's visa for a second time, saying in a statement it was 'on health and good order grounds'.

Jan 16: A panel of three judges unanimously reject Djokovic's legal argument against his second visa cancellation. He now faces being immediately deported.

