ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City ‘weighing up Vinicius Jr transfer bid from Real Madrid after setback in chase for Erling Haaland’

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER CITY are considering a move for Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Jr, according to reports.

The winger, 21, is in electric form and City are said to have turned their attention to him after failing in their efforts to land Erling Haaland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQD7H_0dmqpXW800
Vinicius Jr, 21, is sought after by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to reports Credit: Getty

Spanish outlet, El Nacional, claim Pep Guardiola has contacted Vinicius Jr's agents directly to sound out a move.

They say that Man City have 'fixed' on the Brazilian as they search for a replacement for Ferran Torres, who joined Barcelona for £55million this month.

And with Raheem Sterling also repeatedly linked with a transfer away, Guardiola is preparing to make his move.

Vinicius Jr - who got the opener against Barca in the Spanish Super Cup semi final on Wednesday night - has scored 15 goals and assisted nine already this campaign.

Only the evergreen Karim Benzema has scored more for Los Blancos this season.

Madrid are five points clear at the top of La Liga and Vinicius Jr's play has been a big positive.

A sensational goal against second-placed Sevilla in November was perhaps the most memorable. The superstar controlled the ball with his chest on the left-wing and sent a rocket into the top corner.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

Madrid are supposedly hoping to avoid a repeat of the 'Robinho case', where parallels of a young Brazilian superstar can be drawn.

Robinho was a hot prospect for Madrid and asked for more money, only to be denied.

City swooped in on deadline day in 2008 to land Robinho and with Vinicius Jr similarly calling for a pay rise, they are keen not to make the same mistake again.

Premier League leaders City have been pursuing Dortmund striker Haaland for months, but he recently told fans that he 'will play here in Spain' during a recent trip to Andalucia.

Madrid are the favourites to seal his signature at the end of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Robinho
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Ferran Torres
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Real Madrid's £292m deal for Erling Haaland puts Reds back in pole position for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool could well reignite their ambitious plan to bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield, now that Real Madrid have stepped up their interest of Erling Haaland. Multiple reports are claiming that Los Blancos are keen on bringing the Borussia Dortmund hitman to the Bernabeu in a deal that could reach £292m when transfer fee, agent commission and wages are all factored into a long contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Erling Haaland given January 31 transfer ultimatum as Borussia Dortmund striker decides future amid Real Madrid interest

ERLING HAALAND has been given an ultimatum by Borussia Dortmund, with the German club telling him to decide his future by the end of January. The 21-year-old Norwegian sensation has a contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2024, but he is expected to leave in the summer as Europe's biggest clubs prepare to pay his £64million release clause.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Spanish#El Nacional#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
307K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy