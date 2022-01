Extreme cold temperatures and high winds created a perilous situation for five people who were injured in a rollover crash late Friday night on Interstate 95 in Island Falls. Maine State Police say the Houlton Regional Communication Center received a 911 call at 10:34 p.m. from 42-year-old Anthony Beck of Caribou. Beck reported that he had just been involved in a crash on the northbound side of the interstate and his car rolled several times and was now on its side in the trees. There were three young people still trapped in the vehicle.

