ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Vols fall at Kentucky, 107-79

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZfPC_0dmqp0ie00

Tennessee (11-5, 2-3 SEC) lost at Kentucky (13-3, 4-1 SEC), 107-79, ending its two-game winning streak at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s Tyty Washington Jr. scored a game-high 28 points.

The Wildcats forced Tennessee into 20 turnovers.

Kentucky and head coach John Calapari opened the game in a 1-3-1 zone defense, a tribute to former Wildcats’ head coach Joe B. Hall who passed away Saturday.

Olivier Nkamhoua scored on that possession and took a 2-0 lead.

The Wildcats opened a 52-38 advantage at halftime.

Santiago Vescovi led the Vols with 20 points. Freshman Kennedy Chandler added 17 points, while Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield finished with 11 points each.

Sahvir Wheeler had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady finished with 16 points.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
rockytopinsider.com

Burrell Shines As Lady Vols Dismantle Kentucky

Kentucky led Tennessee by six points at the end of the first quarter, looking to play spoiler for the Lady Vols’ annual “We Back Pat” game at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee quickly put to bed any notions about that happening. The Lady Vols opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run and didn’t look back, dominating the Wildcats, 84-58, for their eighth straight win.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WATE

Lady Vols topple Kentucky despite losing Key in the second quarter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols dominated Kentucky in every single aspect of the game. UT defeated the Wildcats 84-58 despite losing Tamari Key to an injury in the second quarter. UT struggled in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 23.8% from the field and trailed 17-11 after the first period. Tamari Key went down with […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe B. Hall
Person
Kellan Grady
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols return home to face Kentucky in We Back Pat Game

The annual We Back Pat Game returns for the eleventh time this Sunday with the matchup between the No. 5 ranked Lady Vols and No. 19 ranked Kentucky Wildcats. "We're excited about the game on Sunday and excited about our We Back Pat Week,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “I think it's only fitting that we bring Kyra Elzy and Niya Butts back into Thompson-Boling Arena for a game where we're celebrating our former coach, Pat, and her foundation.”
BASKETBALL
Newport Plain Talk

Offensive balance leads Lady Vols past Kentucky

Scoring 73 points in the final three quarters, the No. 5/6 Tennessee women's basketball team used a balanced offensive effort to down No. 19/20 Kentucky, 84-58, Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game marked the annual We Back Pat game, bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation in its fight against Alzheimer's disease.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan#Sec#Wildcats
iheart.com

Spurs Fall To Suns 121-107

Led by Devin Booker’s season-high 48 points, along with 5 rebounds and 6 assists, the Phoenix Suns defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 121-107. Chris Paul added 15 points, 12 assists and 0 turnovers for the Suns in the victory, while Dejounte Murray tallied 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 34-9 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 16-28.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spartans offer 2023 California 4-star QB Jaden Rashada

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 class. Jaden Rashada — a four-star quarterback from Pittsburg, Calif. — announced on Tuesday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. Rashada is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 41 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.
PITTSBURG, CA
blackchronicle.com

Thunder Give Up 18 Point Lead, Fall to Cavs 107-102

OKC rode the momentum from their big win over Brooklyn towards a hot start against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The starters struggled early, but the bench put in work like they have all season. OKC had a 190 game streak extended as the bench scored more than 20 points combined. Ty Jerome got that going for the Thunder as he hit a deep three en route to a ten point night. The Thunder had a 32-24 lead after one.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy