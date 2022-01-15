Genetic Strategy Reverses Insecticide Resistance

One of the most exciting advances in life science research is the development of 3D cell culture systems to obtain complex structures called organoids and spheroids. These 3D cultures closely mimic in vivo conditions, where cells can grow and interact with their surroundings. This allows us to better study the spatio-temporal dynamics of organogenesis and organ function. Furthermore, physiologically relevant organoids cultures can be used for basic research, medical research, and drug discovery. Although most of the research thus far focuses on the development of heart, liver, kidney, and brain organoids, to name a few, most recently, these structures were obtained using dental stem cells to study in vitro tooth regeneration. This review aims to present the most up-to-date research showing how dental stem cells can be grown on specific biomaterials to induce their differentiation in 3D. The possibility of combining engineering and biology principles to replicate and/or increase tissue function has been an emerging and exciting field in medicine. The use of this methodology in dentistry has already yielded many interesting results paving the way for the improvement of dental care and successful therapies.

