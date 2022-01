CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While it may be common to change one or two tires at a time, one Corpus Christi man had his work cut out for him over the weekend.. Jeff Nelson, owner of a blue Chevy pickup, walked out of the Century 16 movie theater at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to see his truck tires -- all four of them -- had been stolen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO