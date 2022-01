COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is now searching for four suspected masked thieves who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. "This is going to be a huge impact on my family," said Eli Hannoush, owner of Farah Jewelers located inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing, after thieves broke into his family-owned business on Sunday, January 2, to steal gold chains, bracelets, and charms, including many pieces filled with diamonds.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO