Jason Miyares, sworn in as attorney general, makes history as first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia

By Dean Mirshahi
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican Jason Miyares was sworn in as Virginia’s attorney general on Saturday, becoming the first Latino to hold statewide office.

Miyares defeated Democrat Mark Herring, a two-term incumbent, in November’s statewide elections. He credited his mother, who fled communist Cuba and became a U.S. citizen, throughout his campaign for instilling a passionate love of the freedom and democracy of America .”

A former assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia Beach, Miyares became the first Cuban American to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly when he won the vacant Virginia Beach House seat in 2015.

AG-elect Miyares makes personnel changes ahead of term

Called “the commonwealth’s law firm,” Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General can conduct or assist certain criminal investigations and prosecutions, provide information to the public on scams and enforce state consumer protection laws.

Virginia attorney general-elect grounded in the experiences his mother faced fleeing communist Cuba
    Jason Miyares, left, is sworn in as Virginia Attorney General during the inauguration ceremony for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, front left, walks with his wife, Page Miyares, and their daughters prior to the inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Attorney general Jason Miyares is sworn into office at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, second from left, addresses the media as he prepares to sign executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Suzanne Youngkin, Second from left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    A tribal dance is performed for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, right after they were sworn into office at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, third from right, and his wife, Suzanne, third from left, offer a prayer along with Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, his wife, Page, as well as Lt. gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, second from left and her husband, Terence, left, join in at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
    Virginia Attorney General takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares stands with his daughter, Sophia, watch a parade during the inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Among several other duties , the attorney general can also issue official legal opinions to lawmakers and give legal advice and representation to the governor and state government agencies. The AG’s office also works with Virginia’s law enforcement agencies “to prepare for emerging public safety threats and to promote successful, secure communities.”

Herring concedes to Miyares in Virginia attorney general’s race

