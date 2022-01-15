Jason Miyares, sworn in as attorney general, makes history as first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia

A former assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia Beach, Miyares became the first Cuban American to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly when he won the vacant Virginia Beach House seat in 2015.
Called “the commonwealth’s law firm,” Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General can conduct or assist certain criminal investigations and prosecutions, provide information to the public on scams and enforce state consumer protection laws.
Among several other duties , the attorney general can also issue official legal opinions to lawmakers and give legal advice and representation to the governor and state government agencies. The AG’s office also works with Virginia’s law enforcement agencies “to prepare for emerging public safety threats and to promote successful, secure communities.”
Virginia's new Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears presided over the Senate for the first time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Earle-Sears, who is the first woman of color to be sworn into a statewide office, made her debut as debates surrounding race and education are coming to a boil.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina and Wyoming are the last two states without hate crime laws due to some Republican senators who questioned if it was necessary to add penalties to violent crimes based on someone’s intentions. However, Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston County, has been working to get hate crime laws passed in […]
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed several executive actions over the weekend — including one ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees — Virginia Tech announced that university employees will no longer be required to receive the vaccine, report their vaccination status, or participate in mandatory testing. However, the university says […]
All K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools are encouraged to create artwork and enter it into the contest for the chance to have the artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
