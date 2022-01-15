Restaurant owner in Corry announces candidacy for state representative

A current restaurant owner in Corry, Pennsylvania is branding himself as a “common guy with common sense” for his candidacy for state representative in the Fourth Legislative District of Pennsylvania.

Jason Monn is a former Councilman in the City of Corry, as well as a former Mayor.

Monn has spent the last nine months traveling across Pennsylvania in the Gubernational race.

He is now running for state representative in the Fourth Legislative District of Pennsylvania.

The slogan “a common guy with common sense” came about after his restaurant was shut down twice.

Monn drove four hours to Harrisburg and sat on the steps of the Capitol for ten hours in hopes that he would talk with an official, but his plan did not succeed.

It was in that moment he realized that common people need a voice.

“Judicial reform is a big deal with us. We’ve been through a lot of things in our family and allowing judges to judge we elect these people and then we tell them how they have to do their job. I think we need top open that up a little bit,” said Jason Monn, Candidate, Fourth Legislative District of PA.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Monn looks to take every day normal aspects and help ease them into people’s lives during his candidacy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.