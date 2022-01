2022 begins with an extremely iconic souvenir photo. The #tb comes from Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, who posted a shot on Instagram with Britney Spears. Today Lourdes is a 25-year-old woman, transplanted from her native Los Angeles to her beloved New York – where she studies at the university (which pays for itself, as she points out in the few interviews she gives, ed) and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick. If we recently saw her in all her unconventionality on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 and in lingerie with her mother on her Instagram profile, here is a new, unedited version of the model.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO