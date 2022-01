It all started with a t-shirt: the desire to create a perfect version of this all-American staple. In 2013, this desire prompted neighbors Sasha Koehn and Erik Allen Ford to set up shop in a 350 square foot California garage and launch their digitally native menswear brand, Buck Mason. Since its humble beginnings, Buck Mason has amassed a loyal following, expanded to offer both men’s and women’s apparel, and opened retail stores in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Now, with the opening of the brand’s first Tennessee location, Nashvillians can shop Buck Mason’s full collection of modern classics at its 12 South brick-and-mortar locale.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO