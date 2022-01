Amber Rose is apologizing to the Kardashians for an “immature” tweet she made about them in 2015 after it resurfaced amid Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s ongoing divorce. On Sunday, Jan. 16, the 38-year-old model shared a lengthy note on Instagram addressing the situation, explaining “Kim nor her sisters deserved” that. In case you didn’t know, Rose and West dated from 2008 to 2010, and after he moved on with Kim, she blamed the reality star for their split and even beefed with her sister Khloé Kardashian, prompting West to throw shade at Rose. After the whole ordeal, Rose referred to the famous family as the “Kartrashians” on Twitter. Now, seven years later, she admits she regrets ever posting that tweet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO