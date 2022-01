How the Raiders performed in a 26-19 loss to the Bengals. It was a dreadful performance from the big guys up front. On one third-quarter drive, the line had three holding calls on three different players. It ended as most did in the red zone — with a field goal. False starts. Allowing quarterback Derek Carr to be sacked three times. That retooled line suffered through a forgettable day. The Raiders were 1-of-5 in the red zone and 1-of-6 when advancing inside the 30-yard line. In his first playoff game, Carr completed 29-of-54 passes for 310 yards with one score and an interception on his final throw of the game. Josh Jacobs ran for 83 yards and caught four passes for 44 more.

