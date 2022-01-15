ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Free at-home COVID-19 tests now available for Oklahomans

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma Insurance Department officials want Oklahomans to know that at-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests are now available for free to those who have a health insurance plan.

Group health plans and health insurance issuers that offer group or individual health insurance must cover over-the-counter COVID-19 tests starting today, Saturday, Jan. 15, according to the Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID).

Oklahoma sees another massive rise in COVID-19 cases, over 14,000

New guidelines state that the tests must either be free or reimbursed by the insurer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFE0t_0dmqkcnq00
FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for those on their plans, the Biden administration announced Monday, as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

“Like the rest of the nation, Oklahoma is facing a new surge with the omicron variant. Continued testing is critical to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring the health and safety of our communities,” Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. “I encourage Oklahomans to take advantage of at-home testing and available local testing sites to help keep people safe with early detection.”

Oklahoma City church to host pop-up vaccine clinic, gift cards to be given to those who register online

OID officials advise Oklahomans to keep their receipt and submit a claim to their insurance company for reimbursement if they purchase an over-the-counter COVID test from a pharmacy, store or online retailer and are charged.

“If your plan has not set up a network of preferred stores, pharmacies, and online retailers at which you can obtain a test with no out-of-pocket expense, consumers will be reimbursed the amount of the cost of the test,” an OID news release states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 14

Janet Wheeler
3d ago

then they're NOT FREE bc our insurance is paying for them!!! what about people that don't have insurance??!!!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Health And Safety#Oklahomans#Ap Photo#Oid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy