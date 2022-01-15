Washington helps No. 18 Kentucky rout No. 22 Tennessee

Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Springfield, KY.--A Tennessee man has been jailed in Kentucky after he was found with 23 pounds of marijuana in his car. Kentucky State Police (KSP) report on Tuesday morning, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1997 GMC pickup truck for a traffic violation. Speaking with the driver, identified...
Horseshoe Tunica Circuit series returns with 17 ring events and $500,00 in guarantees. 18 January 2022 (Tunica, MS) - The World Series of Poker Circuit returns to Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino on Thursday. Horseshoe Tunica, not far over the Mississippi border from Memphis, Tennessee, is one of the longest-running Circuit stops.
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
On the night of Dec. 11, a powerful tornado formed in northwestern Arkansas and carved a path of destruction across the western half of Kentucky, and the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit. Dr. Win Dunwell, extension specialist at the center, checked in...
Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk
Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason.
The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years.
...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded No. 10 Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes for public comments about officiating following a game against Oregon last weekend. Barnes was incensed following a testy 68-66 loss to the Ducks on Saturday that included heated exchanges between her and...
NASHVILLE — Josiah-Jordan James is doubtful to return for Tennessee basketball against Vanderbilt, according to Vols coach Rick Barnes.
"I don't think he'll be able to play anymore (Tuesday)," Barnes said at halftime on SEC Network.
SWITCH: Uros Plavsic starting in place of John Fulkerson for Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt
...
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (26)17-17921. 2. Louisville (6)15-17652. 3. Stanford13-37363.
Comments / 0