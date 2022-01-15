ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington helps No. 18 Kentucky rout No. 22 Tennessee

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Just winning would have been fitting...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

fox17.com

Tennessee man arrested in Kentucky with 23 pounds of marijuana

Springfield, KY.--A Tennessee man has been jailed in Kentucky after he was found with 23 pounds of marijuana in his car. Kentucky State Police (KSP) report on Tuesday morning, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1997 GMC pickup truck for a traffic violation. Speaking with the driver, identified...
wsop.com

HORSESHOE TUNICA SET TO BEGIN THURSDAY

Horseshoe Tunica Circuit series returns with 17 ring events and $500,00 in guarantees. 18 January 2022 (Tunica, MS) - The World Series of Poker Circuit returns to Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino on Thursday. Horseshoe Tunica, not far over the Mississippi border from Memphis, Tennessee, is one of the longest-running Circuit stops.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
nurserymag.com

Kentucky needs our help

On the night of Dec. 11, a powerful tornado formed in northwestern Arkansas and carved a path of destruction across the western half of Kentucky, and the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton took a direct hit. Dr. Win Dunwell, extension specialist at the center, checked in...
NewsBreak
Wyoming News

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason. The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years. ...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Kentucky High School Basketball Polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 10 Arizona's Barnes reprimanded for comment on officials

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded No. 10 Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes for public comments about officiating following a game against Oregon last weekend. Barnes was incensed following a testy 68-66 loss to the Ducks on Saturday that included heated exchanges between her and...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (26)17-17921. 2. Louisville (6)15-17652. 3. Stanford13-37363.
