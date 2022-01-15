Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

Following a solid 60-minute effort in Saturday afternoon's 2-0 win over the Islanders in New York, the Caps were hoping to gain some traction on home ice in Sunday's home game against the Vancouver Canucks, who came to the District reeling from three straight road setbacks to start their five-game trip. But the Caps fell 4-2 to the Canucks, their fifth loss in six games (1-3-2) and their fifth loss in their last six games (1-4-1) at Capital One Arena.

