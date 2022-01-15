Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Martin Necas for a few games. The Canes said Monday that the winger has entered the NHL COVID protocol and will be sidelined. The news on Necas came on the day defenseman Jaccob Slavin returned to practice for the first time since being placed in the COVID protocol.
Following a solid 60-minute effort in Saturday afternoon's 2-0 win over the Islanders in New York, the Caps were hoping to gain some traction on home ice in Sunday's home game against the Vancouver Canucks, who came to the District reeling from three straight road setbacks to start their five-game trip. But the Caps fell 4-2 to the Canucks, their fifth loss in six games (1-3-2) and their fifth loss in their last six games (1-4-1) at Capital One Arena.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jason Zucker scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from an early three-goal deficit to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Monday night. It was a perfect birthday homecoming for Zucker, who grew up in Las Vegas until he was 15 and turned 30 on Sunday.
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens hired player agent Kent Hughes as their general manager Tuesday, hoping he can turn around a team with the worst record in the NHL. The 51-year-old Montreal native replaces Marc Bergevin, who was fired Nov. 28 following the Canadiens' poor start.
WASHINGTON — Elias Pettersson insisted he never worried throughout a monthlong drought about when his next goal would come. “Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of.”. The gifted Swede showed Sunday what he’s capable of, scoring twice...
