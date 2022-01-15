ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward US border

By CLAUDIO ESCALÓN - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Some 600 migrants hoping to reach...

Washington Times

VP Harris to travel to Honduras as migrant caravans from that country headed for U.S.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Honduras next week to attend the inauguration of the country’s new president, the White House announced Tuesday. Ms. Harris will lead the U.S. delegation at the Jan. 27 inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro, the White House said. “The Vice President’s visit will...
POTUS
AFP

Inside a migrant caravan leaving Honduras

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered early Saturday morning in the parking lot of San Pedro Sula's main transit hub, on the edge of the northern Honduran city. The last caravan to leave San Pedro Sula was in January 2021, and contained about 7,000 people.
IMMIGRATION
Gazette

Hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants in caravan stuck at Guatemala border

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Hundreds of Hondurans and Nicaraguans on Saturday reached the Guatemalan border but were prevented from crossing by Guatemalan security forces, the first such U.S.-bound migrant caravan to be formed this year in Central America. Some migrants at the Izabel border crossing in Guatemala threw objects at Guatemalan security...
IMMIGRATION
Grand Island Independent

Man from Mexico dies in federal custody at US border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 38-year-old man from Mexico died in federal custody in San Diego on Wednesday after he was detained on an accusation of crossing the border illegally. Authorities are investigating his death. The man, whose name has not been released, reportedly went into medical distress in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
erienewsnow.com

US and Moroccan Navy rescue 103 migrants off African coast

The US and Moroccan navies rescued 103 migrants from two rafts taking on water some 40 miles west of the Moroccan coast late Tuesday night, the US Navy said Friday. The Las Palmas Rescue Coordination Center, based in the Canary Islands off the coast of Morocco, received reports of the two migrant rafts and notified Navy ships nearby.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
MILITARY
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Travel woes as winter storm blankets eastern US and Canada

A major winter storm blanketed a swath of North America in snow stretching up the east coast from Georgia to Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes. Transport was also seriously disrupted, with drivers warned of hazardous road conditions and major travel headaches from the southern US state of Arkansas to Quebec.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
fox7austin.com

Migrant caravan causing worry for Border Patrol agents

Border Patrol agents are worried about another migrant caravan as officials have experience more than 1.6 million migrant run-ins form September 2020 to September 2021. That's four times the amount than the previous year. FOX's Chris DeMeo reports.
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
The Independent

US releases new wanted photo for El Chapo’s son

The US state department has released a new image of “El Chapito”, a son of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and again called for his arrest. An updated image was issued by the department last month following reports that it actually showed César Guzmán Salazar, a different son of El Chapo, according to Borderlandbeat.com.While the son who appeared in the press release is not involved in drug trafficking, US authorities said in a press release last month that Joaquín Guzmán-López was wanted for doing so.The state department’s bureau for International narcotics confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH

