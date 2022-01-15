ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

By Katrina Schollenberger, , SEO Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plS69_0dmqkBAL00

AAFIA Siddiqui is an alleged member of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

According to reports, she was once on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist list.

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

Aafia Siddiqui, also known as "Lady Al-Qaeda," was once identified as a member of Al-Qaeda, although it is not known if she is still with the group.

Born on March 2, 1972, Siddiqui is 50-years-old.

She has been linked to 9/11 ringleader Khalid Sheikh Mohammed according to foreignpolicy.com.

Reportedly, she is a Pakistani ex-past who lives in Boston. She studied at M.I.T. and received a doctorate from Brandeis according to the outlet.

She is also a mother of two. Her husband is reportedly an anesthesiologist at Brigham and Women's.

According to Boston Magazine, Siddiqui is deeply religious, and picks up Korans from a local mosque and distributes them to inmates in area prisons.

Does Aafia Siddiqui have a criminal history?

Allegedly Siddiqui was arrested in 2008 in Afghanistan for "carrying sodium cyanide, as well as documents describing how to make chemical weapons and dirty bombs and how to weaponize Ebola," writes foreignpolicy.com

She has also been identified as having a hand in Africa's illegal diamond trade, which in earlier years was allegedly a convenient, hard-to-trace way of funding Al Qaeda's global terror operations reported Boston Magazine.

The FBI once named Siddiqui as a woman who has the "knowledge, skills, and intention to continue Al Qaeda's terror war in the United States and abroad."

Who are Aafia Siddiqui's family?

Siddiqui is one of three children of Muhammad Siddiqui, a doctor trained in England, and Ismet, a homemaker.

Muhammed, her brother, is reportedly an architect who lives in Houston with his wife and children.

Fowzia, her sister, is a neurologist and Harvard graduate who worked at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore before she returned to Pakistan.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Texas: Synagogue suspect dead as governor says all hostages out and safe

The gunman who had taken hostages at a synagogue in Texas and was demanding the release of a convicted murderer known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda’ from a US prison, is dead. Police in Colleyville, on the outskirts of Fort Worth, were called to the Congregation Beth Israel at 10.41am on Saturday and several hours later all hostages were out alive and safe, Texas governor Greg Abbott tweeted. According to reports, the gunman was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an alleged terrorist from Pakistan serving 86 years in a Texas prison for attempting to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. He...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammed
Person
Aafia Siddiqui
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Al Qaeda#Foreignpolicy Com#Pakistani#M I T#Brandeis#Women#Boston Magazine#Harvard#Sinai Hospital
uticaphoenix.net

Who is Aafia Siddiqui? Texas synagogue hostage-taker allegedly sought release

Siddiqui, who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a PhD in neuroscience from Brandeis University, was married with three children and living in the Boston area during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. After 9/11, she left her husband and returned to Pakistan, fearing that if she stayed in the United States, her children would be forcibly taken from her and converted to Christianity, according to a psychological report prepared for her trial.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Mainstream US Muslim groups have called for Aafia Siddiqui's release

A suspect who held four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue for several hours Saturday was reportedly demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Texas inmate known in counterterrorism circles as "Lady Al-Qaeda," whose allies include mainstream U.S. Muslim groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). The hours-long hostage...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Texas synagogue attack: Who is Aafia Siddiqui? A federal prisoner linked to the hostage situation

A dramatic hostage situation ended on Saturday night as police freed four hostages from a Texas synagogue following a 10-hour stand-off of threats and negotiations.Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen from Blackburn who was identified as the prime suspect in the incident, was shot dead following the standoff with police in Colleyville.But before he was killed, officials said the hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui – a Pakistani neuroscientist serving 86 years prison time in a US jail for attempts to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan.Officials said Akram asked to speak to Siddiqui, who is lodged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

How Aafia Siddiqui became a cause celebre for Islamic terrorists

To United States intelligence officials Aafia Siddiqui is a dangerous terrorist operative who entertained plans to bomb New York and deserves her tabloid moniker: Lady al-Qaeda. When the the former neuroscientist was in 2010 handed an 86-years jail sentence, justice officials hailed it as a major victory against international terrorism.
POLITICS
The Independent

Texas synagogue hostage-taker Faisal Akram was investigated by MI5 in 2020

The British man shot dead after taking people hostage in a US synagogue was known to MI5, The Independent understands.Questions are mounting over how Faisal Akram, who also had previous criminal convictions, was able to obtain a visa and travel to his target.The 44-year-old, originally from Blackburn, was shot dead by law enforcement after taking hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.It is not known when he first came onto MI5’s radar, and he is not believed to have been considered an imminent security threat.The BBC reported that he was most recently the the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
307K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy