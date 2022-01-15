ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's L.A. Home Burglarized with $1 Million in Jewelry Stolen

By Nicholas Rice
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Los Angeles home was recently burglarized, PEOPLE confirms. Earlier this month, the home that the Full House alum, 57, shares with her designer husband, 58, was hit by burglars, a representative for the actress tells PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news of...

people.com

Comments / 76

Gray Say
2d ago

we supposed to believe thats not an insurance scam a mile away...c'mon guys...like theres not security and 8,000 cameras on that estate since the day they got caught bein sketchy...y'all, that ain't right...they staged that stuff right there

Reply(4)
51
patricia thornton
2d ago

sounds like a HOAX so she can recoup the money she lost when Hallmark dropped her & the money she spent to get those girls in college. INSURANCE company should really investigate this. DON'T let her get away with this

Reply(1)
15
Bruce Sanders
3d ago

excuse me but with the state of America today and with the loss millions of Americans are suffering because of the Democratic Party supporters like this of that party have no sympathy coming as far as I'm concerned.

Reply(14)
20
 

