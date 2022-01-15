ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These Are the Best Affordable Dress Shirt Brands for $100 or Less

By Jamontae Hickman
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

When it comes to looking professional, men flock to throw on their best-tailored suit. And while your blazer , shoes, or tie may typically receive all of the attention, it’s the dress shirt that is the true star of the show.

A dress shirt can take one of your simple outfits and make it feel new and refreshed. For instance, instead of pairing the traditional white button-down shirt with your go-to suit, opt for a colorful top to offset the ensemble. As a guy, it’s valuable to have an assortment of different dress shirts in your wardrobe. It allows you to mix and match them with other pieces in your wardrobe to create fresh looks.

It’s great to have your collared button-down shirt in a variety of colors, but you should also consider them in different styles, fabrics, and fits too. As most men are probably aware, depending on the style and quality of your shirt, you can pay hundreds for a nice dress shirt. We at SPY aren’t here to tell you what to spend on a dress shirt, but rather help guide you through when it’s okay to splurge on a luxury-made shirt from a luxury fashion house and when it’s appropriate to save on a shirt from an everyday brand with one of the best affordable dress shirts for men.

Affordable dress shirts are considered an afterthought by some men because they think the shirt’s collar isn’t supportive for a tie, or its thread count isn’t high enough to wear multiple times. However, this is not the case at all. Over the years, brands have stepped up their production to offer men high-quality and stylish shirts at a lower price.

Now, don’t get us wrong, you should definitely go for a luxury-made shirt if you don’t mind spending the funds or have a special day coming up. But if you’re looking for an everyday dress shirt to wear into the office, a job interview, or to church, then there’s nothing wrong with choosing an affordable dress shirt.

Below we’ve rounded up our favorite affordable dress shirt brands that won’t put too big a dent in your bank account.

1. Banana Republic Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt

BEST OVERALL

Banana Republic has always been known for its stellar, reasonably priced clothing including this light blue slim fit dress shirt. It’s made of 100% cotton, and it doesn’t even require you to iron it before wearing it. Not to mention, it’s wrinkle-resistant too. Whether you decided to wear this bad boy accompanied with a suit or along, you’re sure to be looking dapper as ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWPjw_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Banana Republic Slim-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt $79.50

2. Club Monaco Stretch Poplin Dress Shirt

RUNNER-UP

Now you know we couldn’t curate a list of finely tailored affordable dress shirts without giving Club Monaco a shout. The Signature dress shirt is made of mostly cotton, so it feels soft on the skin. The dress shirt has a narrow fit, making it a great shirt for guys looking for a naturally comfortable fit.


Buy: Club Monaco Stretch Poplin Dress Shirt $98.50

3. Calvin Klein Non-Iron Herringbone Dress Shirt

BEST NON-IRON

For those guys who are frequent shoppers on Amazon, this one’s for you. This herringbone shirt has a slim fit and a point collar perfect for anyone who likes to switch up their tie knot. The shirt is also moisture-wicking to help you keep dry and cool when you start to warm up. If you aren’t a fan of gray, it comes in several other colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pii0Q_0dmqja0B00

4. Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Dress Shirt

BEST PREP

If you’re looking for a dress shirt that’s an instant classic, then you cannot go wrong with one from Brooks Brothers. It comes in four different fits: extra slim, slim, regular, and relaxed. This affordable dress shirt is made from stretched pinpoint woven from Supima cotton and spandex. It looks great paired with a suit or just a tie.


Buy: Brooks Brothers Regular Fit Dress Shirt $73.50

5. Nautica Classic Fit Oxford Shirt

BEST OXFORD SHIRT

In the mood to dress a bit more casual without a dramatic change in your outfit? Try an oxford shirt. This versatile piece allows you to acquire your business-professional look without being too over-the-top. The shirt is crafted of cotton and elastane to offer a relaxed fit. You don’t even have to wear a tie with this top and can skip out on tucking it in, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laj0T_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Nautica Classic Fit Oxford Shirt $59.50

6. Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Brushed Poplin Shirt

BEST CLASSIC

If you’re going for a classic look, opt for this poplin shirt from Ralph Lauren. It has a classic, relaxed fit that runs true to size. The button-down shirt comes with a point collar, barrel cuffs on its sleeves, and features its signature polo horse embroidered on the left chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EH8oD_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Brushed Poplin Shirt $98.50

7. Express Slim Dot Dress Shirt

BEST SUBTLE PATTERN

Express is known for well-tailored clothing, and this dress shirt is just that. It’s cut to have a slim fit and is made with moisture-wicking fabric. The shirt features a point collar but includes removable stays. This will make the perfect everyday dress shirt for you as it’s breathable and flexible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEVYl_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Express Slim Dot Dress Shirt $60.00

8. Jos. A. Bank Stripe Dress Shirt

BEST STRIPE

Jos. A. Bank specializes in suits and well-crafted garments for men, so it’s only right we include a shirt from the brand. The option is made of a wrinkle-resistant fabric that’ll save you time when getting ready for work. It has a bold stripe pattern that might be too daring for some men, but others will wear it proudly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHQ5N_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Jos. A Bank Stripe Dress Shirt $45.00

9. Michael Kors Slim Fit Dress Shirt

BEST PLAID

Michael Kors may be a luxury brand, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find an affordable dress shirt from them. At $55, you’re getting a plaid cotton/nylon blend shirt with a slim fit. For a cohesive fit, pair the shirt with gray trousers or chinos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2TAh_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Michael Kors Slim Fit Dress Shirt $54.99

10. Old Navy Everyday Poplin Dress Shirt

BEST VALUE

Old Navy has always been the shopping destination for affordable, trendy clothing, including this poplin dress shirt. The shirt consists of a cotton and polyester blend with a touch of spandex for stretchiness. This top looks best without a tie and doesn’t need to be tucked in, as its hem falls just below the waistline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePcqE_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Old Navy Everyday Poplin Dress Shirt $34.99

11. Everlane The Standard Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt

BEST SUSTAINABLE

Everlane, a SPY favorite, features trendy and sustainable clothing including the Stand Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt. The shirt comes in four different colors, so there are plenty of options to choose from if one color isn’t to your liking. Not to mention, the shirt is 100% cotton, which makes the shirt very comfortable to wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o894_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Everlane The Standard Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt $75.00

12. Perry Ellis Slim Fit Dobby Dot Shirt

ALSO CONSIDER

Perry Ellis is a brand that never misses a beat when it comes to dressy attire for men. Its Dobby Dot shirt is a signature shirt made with light and comfortable cotton. This slim-fitting shirt is better to be worn alone, free of a tie or blazer for a more striking look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaQxY_0dmqja0B00


Buy: Perry Ellis Slim Fit Dobby Dot Shirt $79.50

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Champagne Glass Sets to Really Make Your Bottles Pop

For many, when the champagne bottles are popping, and the bubbles are flowing, it’s time to be festive. Typically used to celebrate or commemorate a special moment, champagne has a distinctive taste and quality that calls for the most opulent of experiences. First, we must distinguish that, in fact, champagne is a white wine. The key to drinking champagne — correctly — is to invest in proper champagne glasses. Some people might not know that there are different glasses for different wines, but choosing the right one, makes all of the difference. It’s worth mentioning, of course, the different types of...
DRINKS
SPY

12 Top-Notch Shampoos at Drug Store Prices

There’s nothing like the harsh, drying effects of weather to remind us of the importance of a quality shampoo. The reality is that it’s hard to tell what is quality and what could be essentially the same product marked up to be more expensive. The best shampoos come at a wide range of price points and offer a variety of features. The local drugstore shampoo that costs a few bucks often looks like it has ingredients that are pretty similar to the more expensive department store brand. Ultimately, those similarities are not just in our minds, and there are some very...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Gifts for Husbands in 2022

With the new year now in full swing, it’s never too early to start thinking about the best valentine’s or birthday gifts to get that special someone in your life. After all, no one wants to be the person running around last minute trying to find a suitable gifting option, when you can shop comfortably from your bed while scrolling your phone instead. This year, we’ve created a roundup of the best gifts for husbands in 2022. Whether they cook the meals, take out the garbage, or plan the best date nights, the special guys in our lives deserve to be...
MLB
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Perry Ellis
Person
Ralph Lauren
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in an Edgy Pink Catsuit & Slick Sandals to Celebrate Her Birthday

Lori Harvey serves a bold lesson in matching patterns on her birthday. The socialite posted a photo on her Instagram story yesterday in an outfit that was perfectly edgy for one of fashion’s newest “it” girls, while highlighting that she’ll be 25 today. For the ensemble, the step-daughter of Steve Harvey donned a black and pink abstract printed catsuit that felt modern and fresh. She accessorized it with a handbag splashed with the same abstract pattern. When it came down to the shoes, Harvey slipped on a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped unify her attire. Harvey has a chic and unique...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Shirt#The Dress#Luxury Fashion#Fashion Design#Luxury Brand
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Distressed Givenchy Hoodie as a Dress with White-Hot Ankle Boots

Simone Biles gave athleisure a sleek makeover with a sharp pair of shoes. While posing at home, the Olympian wore an oversized Givenchy hoodie. The black athleisure featured a white “Givenchy Paris” logo, as well as allover distressed details for a worn-in yet edgy appearance. Its oversized silhouette also allowed Biles to wear the piece as a dress. Her look was complete with several sparkling stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore a sleek pair of white ankle boots. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as leather uppers and thick...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes the Case for Socks and Sandals with Sporty Leggings and a Button-Up Sweater

Lori Harvey gave athleisure a twist this week with one of the most controversial shoe pairings ever: wearing socks with sandals. The model strolled in Los Angeles wearing black leggings and a black button-up sweater. The comfortable pieces were paired with angular sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, as well as several thin rings. Harvey finished her look with a printed shoulder bag, reminiscent of the early 2000s and following Y2K aesthetics that have taken the fashion world by storm. When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Yeezy slides. The brown style featured thick toe straps, as well as ridged soles for additional...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL
SPY

SPY

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy