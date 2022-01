Greg Elliott got the call shooting a jump shot on Bryce Aiken with 1.8 seconds left. Seton Hall fans cannot be too upset considering Aiken had actually fouled him a second earlier and had gotten the exact same call go his way minutes earlier (and another go his way in the first half). Elliott hit 1 of 2 free throws and Marquette stole the poorly thrown inbounds pass to escape with the victory. This ended a six game win streak for Seton Hall over Marquette.

