‘FestivICE’ brings people together for winter fun in York

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — Despite the cold weather, plenty of people attended the final day of FestivICE on Saturday, Jan. 15.

This is the eighth year of the festival hosted by Traditions Bank. There was a lot to see and do, including ice sculptures by DiMartino Ice Company, a 20-foot ice slide that was sponsored by WellSpan, and a live DJ.

There were also firepits to help warm things up. Organizers say FestivICE is a great way for community partners to come together to help people enjoy what the winter season has to offer.

“It’s a great opportunity to get together and to shake off the cabin fever that we get this time of year, and to have a nice time with friends and family,” Doug Eppler of York Resolution said.

More than 11 tons of ice was used to help make this year’s event a success

