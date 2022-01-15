ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

‘FestivICE’ brings people together for winter fun in York

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — Despite the cold weather, plenty of people attended the final day of FestivICE on Saturday, Jan. 15.

This is the eighth year of the festival hosted by Traditions Bank. There was a lot to see and do, including ice sculptures by DiMartino Ice Company, a 20-foot ice slide that was sponsored by WellSpan, and a live DJ.

There were also firepits to help warm things up. Organizers say FestivICE is a great way for community partners to come together to help people enjoy what the winter season has to offer.

“It’s a great opportunity to get together and to shake off the cabin fever that we get this time of year, and to have a nice time with friends and family,” Doug Eppler of York Resolution said.

More than 11 tons of ice was used to help make this year’s event a success

Hometown Hero: Hanover YWCA

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are the students, volunteers, and staff at the YWCA in Hanover. On their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, students created special canvass-based art projects while they reflected on the fallen civil rights leader’s legacy. “People should learn to accept each other not because they are […]
HANOVER, PA
Weather causes trash, Christmas tree pickup delays for Penn Waste

(WHTM) – Customers of Penn Waste who haven’t yet disposed of their Christmas tree will have to wait a little longer. Penn Waste announced that due to inclement weather they have rescheduled pickup dates for customers. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed one day and Christmas tree pickup that was scheduled to happen this […]
ENVIRONMENT
Spring semester changes coming to Lancaster County’s universities

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With the recent uptick in COVID cases, some colleges and universities in Lancaster County are making spring semester changes to try and keep omicron at bay. “We thought doing the first two weeks online would be helpful and return in-person regular classes on Monday, January 31st,” said Alan Caniglia, Franklin and […]
LANCASTER, PA
