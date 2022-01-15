ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott shares rare photo as he relaxes on beach just two months after Astroworld tragedy

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9TZy_0dmqi0TB00

KYLIE Jenner's baby daddy Travis Scott shared a rare photo as he relaxed on the beach about two months after the Astroworld Festival tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 people.

Travis, 30, appeared to be working on his tan in an Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmsCX_0dmqi0TB00
Kylie Jenner's baby daddy Travis Scott shared a photo of himself sitting on the beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xM50A_0dmqi0TB00
Travis and Kylie are expecting their second child Credit: Instagram

The Jackboys rapper sat on the sand with his back facing the camera.

The hitmaker had on a sun hat as he posed shirtless for the shot.

The ocean and its clear blue waves were in the background.

It is unclear who took the snap of Travis as he soaked up the sun.

The pic comes after the Astroworld Festival, which left 10 people dead and hundreds injured while Travis performed.

Back in November 2021, Travis took to social media and apologized to his fans.

In a statement uploaded to Twitter, he said: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

He added: “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all.”

'DEVASTATED'

An emotional Travis then took to Instagram and said he was "devastated" over what had taken place.

The musician repeated that he could "never imagine anything like this happening."

Kylie also shared a statement and mentioned that she and her baby daddy were "devastated."

Travis was soon dropped from the music lineup from the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

'SO TRAGIC'

Recently, Kanye West's new girlfriend Julia Fox, 31, revealed on her podcast Forbidden Fruits that she "was there.”

The Uncut Gems actress continued: “That’s like the worst way to die in my opinion- seeing your favorite artist.

“Seeing your favorite artist, but just suffocating under humans and being crushed to death and trampled.”

The actress concluded by calling the incident “so, so tragic and so unfortunate.”

BABY ON THE WAY

Kylie, 24 - who is expecting her second child with the rap star - recently shared her lavish baby shower on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of a white heart, wood-carved giraffes, white flowers, and a DIOR stroller that costs about $5K.

The reality star also took a group shot with her mother Kris Jenner, 66, and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

Travis and Kylie already share 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8WwV_0dmqi0TB00
The snap comes two months after Travis' Astroworld festival tragedy Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2Fm5_0dmqi0TB00
Kylie is currently pregnant with the pair's second child Credit: Social Media - Refer to source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCQkL_0dmqi0TB00
The two already share 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Credit: Instagram

