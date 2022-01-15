At the XL Center, Huskies fans say additional COVID-19 safety measures are a welcome change

Lynn Oheron, an emergency room nurse at St. Francis Hospital, has never seen the hospital as overwhelmed with patients and strained by employees out sick as it is now.

“I’ve been an ER nurse for 36 years and I’ve never seen it like this before,” she said.

But on Saturday, she finally had something to look forward to: watching the UConn women work their magic on the court. And when she walked into the XL Center in Hartford and was asked, for the first time, to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test, she was glad of it.

“It makes you feel safe,” Oheron, 61, of Torrington, said of the new rules for fans.

The UConn Athletics policy, which went into effect Saturday for the women’s basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers, requires all spectators at home games who are at least 12 years old to present digital or print proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within the last 72 hours. Negative PCR and rapid test results are accepted, but not at-home test results. Full vaccination is defined as two weeks past a second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks past a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson.

UConn announced the mitigation measures earlier this month in response a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant.

Before each security checkpoint at the XL Center — Connecticut’s largest sports and live entertainment venue — staffers checked vaccination cards and documentation of negative tests against identification cards.

“Licenses out, vax cards!” Cat Zuppani, UConn assistant athletic director of athletics administration, reminded attendees entering the venue.

Lines moved quickly, and Zuppani said the process had been “super smooth,” with no one turned away for lack of proof.

Many Huskies fans said they welcomed the extra layer of protection at a time when COVID-19 transmission in Connecticut remains elevated.

“Because the pandemic is clearly not going away, anything we can do to encourage and require people who have not been vaccinated to do so is a good thing,” said Lauren Williams, 62, of North Haven. “If you love the Huskies and you can’t come see them because you’re not vaccinated, get on the train.”

Griffin Health, which has run vaccination clinics across the state, offered free vaccinations at a booth just inside the entrance to the XL Center. Staffers said they had administered half a dozen doses by 11 a.m. — mostly booster shots.

Gov. Ned Lamont rolled out a digital vaccine card program at the end of last year for voluntary use by businesses and venues. Lamont has long resisted mandating proof of vaccination, as New York City requires for indoor dining and other venues. But since last summer , Connecticut’s largest indoor theaters have required audience members to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and to wear masks.

Last fall, despite a UConn policy requiring spectators at least 2 years old to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking, widespread non-masking at a UConn basketball game at the XL Center drew Lamont’s attention, though he declined to institute a statewide mask mandate.

“Not everyone was wearing a mask, to put it mildly,” he said at the time . “So I can pass a lot of laws and mandates and restrictions, but they’re only effective when people follow it.”

On Saturday, the vast majority of fans wore masks as they entered the venue and appeared to keep them on throughout the game.

As she emerged from the security checkpoint with her four children, Nicole Ciriello, 41, said her family of devoted Huskies fans would do whatever they had to do to keep attending games.

“It’s a good thing,” Ciriello, of Plainville, said of the new policy. “There’s a lot of people here, and we just want to be safe.”

Oheron, the ER nurse, said she hopes to see other businesses and venues in Connecticut require proof of vaccination or a negative test, in order to slow transmission of the virus.

“I’m all for it. I’ve lived it. I’ve seen it,” she said of COVID-19. “I’ve never seen so much sadness in my life. Especially in the first wave, the number of people I’ve seen die alone in the ER. ... So whatever you can do to stay safe, it’s worth it.”

