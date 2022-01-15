ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

At the XL Center, Huskies fans say additional COVID-19 safety measures are a welcome change

By Eliza Fawcett, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Lynn Oheron, an emergency room nurse at St. Francis Hospital, has never seen the hospital as overwhelmed with patients and strained by employees out sick as it is now.

“I’ve been an ER nurse for 36 years and I’ve never seen it like this before,” she said.

But on Saturday, she finally had something to look forward to: watching the UConn women work their magic on the court. And when she walked into the XL Center in Hartford and was asked, for the first time, to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test, she was glad of it.

“It makes you feel safe,” Oheron, 61, of Torrington, said of the new rules for fans.

The UConn Athletics policy, which went into effect Saturday for the women’s basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers, requires all spectators at home games who are at least 12 years old to present digital or print proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test obtained within the last 72 hours. Negative PCR and rapid test results are accepted, but not at-home test results. Full vaccination is defined as two weeks past a second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks past a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson.

UConn announced the mitigation measures earlier this month in response a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant.

Before each security checkpoint at the XL Center — Connecticut’s largest sports and live entertainment venue — staffers checked vaccination cards and documentation of negative tests against identification cards.

“Licenses out, vax cards!” Cat Zuppani, UConn assistant athletic director of athletics administration, reminded attendees entering the venue.

Lines moved quickly, and Zuppani said the process had been “super smooth,” with no one turned away for lack of proof.

Many Huskies fans said they welcomed the extra layer of protection at a time when COVID-19 transmission in Connecticut remains elevated.

“Because the pandemic is clearly not going away, anything we can do to encourage and require people who have not been vaccinated to do so is a good thing,” said Lauren Williams, 62, of North Haven. “If you love the Huskies and you can’t come see them because you’re not vaccinated, get on the train.”

Griffin Health, which has run vaccination clinics across the state, offered free vaccinations at a booth just inside the entrance to the XL Center. Staffers said they had administered half a dozen doses by 11 a.m. — mostly booster shots.

Gov. Ned Lamont rolled out a digital vaccine card program at the end of last year for voluntary use by businesses and venues. Lamont has long resisted mandating proof of vaccination, as New York City requires for indoor dining and other venues. But since last summer , Connecticut’s largest indoor theaters have required audience members to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and to wear masks.

Last fall, despite a UConn policy requiring spectators at least 2 years old to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking, widespread non-masking at a UConn basketball game at the XL Center drew Lamont’s attention, though he declined to institute a statewide mask mandate.

“Not everyone was wearing a mask, to put it mildly,” he said at the time . “So I can pass a lot of laws and mandates and restrictions, but they’re only effective when people follow it.”

On Saturday, the vast majority of fans wore masks as they entered the venue and appeared to keep them on throughout the game.

As she emerged from the security checkpoint with her four children, Nicole Ciriello, 41, said her family of devoted Huskies fans would do whatever they had to do to keep attending games.

“It’s a good thing,” Ciriello, of Plainville, said of the new policy. “There’s a lot of people here, and we just want to be safe.”

Oheron, the ER nurse, said she hopes to see other businesses and venues in Connecticut require proof of vaccination or a negative test, in order to slow transmission of the virus.

“I’m all for it. I’ve lived it. I’ve seen it,” she said of COVID-19. “I’ve never seen so much sadness in my life. Especially in the first wave, the number of people I’ve seen die alone in the ER. ... So whatever you can do to stay safe, it’s worth it.”

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Covid-19 in Connecticut in 2022: Your risks and protective factors

Written by By Dr. Stephanie Paulmeno, DNP, RN, NHA, CPH, CCM, CDPPublic Health Education Specialist at the Greenwich Department of Health. The COVID-19 pandemic first hit Connecticut on March 8, 2020. It began spreading across the state from that time forward. Hartford, New Haven and Fairfield Counties have been the...
GREENWICH, CT
Hartford Courant

Two years into the pandemic, five Connecticut survivors tell of beating COVID-19

Gabriel Cid was in an induced coma for 21 days, suffering through vivid nightmares that remain in his mind almost two years later. Carrie Howe couldn’t think straight and was so sick at one point she feared for her life. Kristina Gregory, after a bout with COVID-19 that felt like “the flu times 45,” found a way to give back. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected just about everyone in ...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down to 17%, Hospitalizations Drop

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate went down to 17.09% Monday and hospitalizations are decreasing. The positivity rate was just below 20% on Friday and over 20% before that. Hospitalizations dropped by 38, bringing the total number to 1,857. Of the 1,857 patients currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, the governor’s office said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
City
Plainville, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Hartford Courant

UConn athletics deficit jumps to $47.2 million in COVID-stricken 2021 fiscal year

The UConn athletics department reported a $47.2 million budget deficit for the 2021 fiscal year, up nearly $4 million from the previous year, amid a COVID-19-stricken stretch in which the football team did not compete in the fall of 2020 and both basketball teams held home games without fans during the 2020-21 season. The deficit, which is one of the largest in college sports and called ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations, weekly test positivity rate decline

Connecticut’s COVID-19 metrics fell over the weekend and continued to decline Tuesday, a further indication the state may have passed the peak of its omicron surge. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut reached its lowest point in the past week on Tuesday, while the state’s weekly test positivity rate was the lowest it has been since Jan. 2. Medical experts had ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

When will Christyn Williams exit COVID-19 protocols and return to the UConn women’s basketball team? It depends

As the UConn women’s basketball team turns the page following Monday’s 72-59 road loss to Oregon, one looming question remains: When will Christyn Williams be able to exit COVID-19 protocols and return to the UConn women’s basketball team? The senior guard played Saturday at the XL Center — dropping 19 points in a win over Xavier — before the team found out the following day that she wouldn’t ...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Hartford Courant

Hartford HealthCare has expanded across Connecticut, but anti-competitive lawsuit ‘seems pretty novel,’ analyst says

Over the last decade, Hartford Healthcare has transformed itself, growing into a massive statewide health system employing 33,000 people as it acquired medical practices and hospitals across Connecticut. It acquired the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain in 2011, Backus Hospital in Norwich in 2013 and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington in 2018. In 2019, it acquired St. ...
Hartford Courant

Thousands of Connecticut residents are catching COVID-19. Due to long COVID, some won’t get better anytime soon

Of several hundred thousand Connecticut residents who have been or will be infected with COVID-19 during this winter’s omicron variant surge, most will avoid the worst-case scenarios of severe illness, intensive care and death. But that doesn’t necessarily mean their experience with the disease will be over. Experts say the recent wave of COVID-19 infections will almost certainly lead to a ...
Eyewitness News

CT's paid family and medical leave benefits are now available

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's paid family and medical leave program's benefits can now be accessed. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference Friday morning at The Hartford in Windsor:. “I signed this legislation into law two and a half years ago, and since then a tremendous amount of...
WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xl Center#Pcr#Covid#New York City#St Francis Hospital#Uconn Athletics#Omicron#Huskies
FOX 61

Rep. Jahana Hayes tests positive for virus a 2nd time

WATERBURY, Conn. — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes says she has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking a routine test before traveling. The Democrat's office announced the positive test on Twitter Thursday night. A statement from her office says she is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
WATERBURY, CT
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball, without Christyn Williams, throttled by surging Oregon, 72-59

Even through all the UConn women’s basketball team’s injuries this season to Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin and Nika Mühl, the Huskies had managed to put themselves in a position to win every game, even the ones they ultimately lost. But when forced to play Monday without senior guard Christyn Williams, who was out due to COVID-19 protocols, it was one absence too many. No. 9 UConn ...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: How to save a dying mall? Try moving in

From the early 1800s until the mid-1980s, a sprawling property just off I-84 in Waterbury was the site of heavy industrial use, including as a brass mill. Since 1997, it’s been the location of the Brass Mill Center, a million-square-foot mall, as well as a 200,000-square-foot shopping center next door known as Brass Mill Commons.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Connecticut continues to break racial barriers

(WTNH) – Connecticut broke racial barriers in 1962 with the election of Gerald Lamb as State Treasurer, the first Black person to win a statewide election in Connecticut history. In 1981, another milestone was the election of Democrat Thirman Milner as Mayor of Hartford, the first Black mayor in New England.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Hartford Courant

Dom Amore: Road keeps getting longer, rougher for Geno Auriemma, UConn women after loss at Oregon

We knew weeks ago there would be days like this, but that didn’t make it easier to believe your eyes. Even after you stopped messing with the color and contrast on your TV and accepted that those were bright yellow Oregon uniforms on a bright yellow floor, the game unfolding Monday was hard on the eyes, a shock to the system. The UConn women were playing without another of their indispensable ...
EUGENE, OR
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy