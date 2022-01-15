ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy winds whipping fire along State Highway 44

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lu1GQ_0dmqhnPC00

Area firefighters are battling a blaze along State Highway 44 near McKenzie Road early Saturday afternoon.

Smoke is so thick that the State Highway 44 overpass is obscured.

The blaze is being whipped by heavy winds that are making it difficult for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

The fire appears to be running along the adjacent railroad tracks.

We'll let you know about more wind-related weather activities as we learn about it.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#State Highway#Railroad Tracks#Overpass
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy