2 arrested on suspicion of carjacking in Alamitos Beach, police say

A police chase ended just off an alleyway this morning in the Alamitos Beach area, with officers arresting two people on suspicion of carjacking, authorities said.

Police say the incident happened around 8:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, after they received a call from a person saying their car had been stolen Friday in another city, and that a tracking device revealed it was located in the area of Third Street and Hermosa Avenue in Alamitos Beach.

Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Allison Gallagher said when officers found the stolen vehicle, a man and a boy were inside.

“The suspects attempted to flee the area in the vehicle, resulting in a department-authorized pursuit,” Gallagher said. “A short time later, the vehicle came to a stop and both occupants fled on foot.”

Gallagher said that the man and the juvenile were arrested shortly after a perimeter was established in the area. Images shared on social media from residents in the area show at least a dozen police officers on the scene of the arrest.

The identity of the man has not been released, and it is unlikely that the identity of the juvenile will be released because he is underage.

Police are still investigating the matter.

