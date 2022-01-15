Uncertified COVID test centers ordered to shut down

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado officials have ordered two COVID-19 testing businesses to stop operating, accusing the fronts of failing to report test results to the state and one of them of operating without required certification.

The businesses in question are the Center for COVID Control and Macagain Corp., both of which failed to comply with state law requiring test results to be reported, according to a news release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The Center for COVID Control is also accused of not being properly certified to do the work.

The state attorney general and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment investigated the businesses. Weiser said his office has received “a significant number of complaints” about the sites operated by the Center for COVID Control, “including concerns about the appropriate use of personal protective equipment.”

The businesses have been ordered to stop operating testing locations until they can prove they are following the law. CDPHE and the AG issued cease and desist orders to the locations listed below.

Center for COVID control

6460 E. Yale Ave., Denver

4775 S. Broadway, Englewood

1750 Blake St., Denver

Macagain Corp.

1546 28th St., Boulder

3250 W. 72nd St., Westminster

155 Cook St., Denver

620 Miller Ct,. Lakewood

1700 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

6830 S. Yosemite Ct., Centennial

3629 Betty Dr., Colorado Springs

2910 Wood Ave., Colorado Springs

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.