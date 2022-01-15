3 hospitalized after 2-alarm fire at Kansas home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you have a beloved pet, it's important to plan for its care, in case you die before your pet does. "Sometimes, owners have set up with their directives, something very specific they want done with that pet," said Jonathan Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital. "If they have communicated that to me and we have that noted in their medical record, then we follow their instructions, to do what they wanted. Some people are really good planners and they accommodate for everything."

