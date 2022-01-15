ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

3 hospitalized after 2-alarm fire at Kansas home

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOHNSON COUNTY —Three people were injured in a Saturday house fire in Olathe. Just after 8a.m., fire crews responded...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. teens died after drug deal set up on social media

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the teens who died as 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora both of Wichita. Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 2700 block...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after semi crash into tree

MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Edward J. Danford, 59, Iola, was southbound on U.S. 169 just south of Ten Mile Creek. The truck traveled off the left side of the road, across the median, across the northbound lanes into the ditch and came to rest against a tree.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman accused of threatening man with a machete

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged assault and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of an armed disturbance in the 800 Block of South Olive Street in Ottawa, according to a media release from police. A man reported a woman...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Olathe, KS
Accidents
Hutch Post

Police arrest 2 after Kansas motel parking lot gun fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with a weekend shooting. Just 12 a.m. Sunday police responded to report of a shooting at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. At the scene, police found 38-year-old...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man dies after train strikes a pickup

OSAGE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Monday in Osage County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Chevy pickup driven by Patrick J. Harsch, 51, Lebo, was westbound through a field in the 3300 Block of SW Wanamaker Road parallel to the train track.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

HPD officer completes training at KLETC

YODER, Kan. — A member of the Hutchinson Police Department is among the latest group of law enforcement officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Jan. 14 at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Officer Manuel Luna was among the 23 new officers to complete the training.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Resident holds Kan. home burglary suspect until police arrive

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just before 10:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a possible aggravated burglary in progress in the 1400 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The victim reported that unknown suspect had broken...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Hospital#House Fire#Accident#Ems
Hutch Post

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says he can't file charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett made the announcement in a Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas man arrested for alleged aggravated arson

NEOSHO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. On Friday police responded to the 1500 block of west 3rd Street in Chanute for a structure fire. Officers spoke to the persons involved and arrested John Wasielewski III, 19, Chanute, on requested charges of aggravated arson, aggravated...
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Motions hearing set in murder case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A motions hearing is set for Thursday for a Hutchinson man facing two counts of first degree murder. Kyle Hardwick is accused in the deaths of 58-year-old Philip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion Bates in August of 2021. Two motions will be heard on Thursday. The first...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

6-year-old Kan. girl dies after ejected in Kansas Turnpike crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Friday morning crash on the Kansas Turnpike have identified those involved. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just before 8:30a.m., a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Tori D. Hornecker, 28, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 35 near the K-15 exit in the number 2 lane.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. felon ran to the jail where he was arrested for shooting incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting in connection with a drug deal and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:00 p.m. Jan. 12, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1800 block of S Greenwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They arrived to find a 35-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Before officers arrived, it was reported that the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Nathaniel Kester of Wichita had fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Some Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Two large school districts in Kansas have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students. Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the district web site. There were no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
OLATHE, KS
Hutch Post

Austin: Plan for pet care in case you die first

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you have a beloved pet, it's important to plan for its care, in case you die before your pet does. "Sometimes, owners have set up with their directives, something very specific they want done with that pet," said Jonathan Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital. "If they have communicated that to me and we have that noted in their medical record, then we follow their instructions, to do what they wanted. Some people are really good planners and they accommodate for everything."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KC police ID city's third homicide victim of 2022

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police have identified a man found shot to death inside a vehicle over the weekend. Maurice Bell, 45, was found Saturday night unresponsive inside a vehicle sitting in the front yard of a home, police said in a news release. Bell died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: 1 dead after shooting on Amtrak train near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — One person is dead following a shooting Friday night on an Amtrak train that was stopped at a Missouri station, police said. Police in Independence, Missouri, were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Amtrak station where they found a person who had been shot while the train had been stopped earlier at the Lee's Summit station, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Police are looking for the suspected shooter who is believed to have fled in Lee's Summit, he said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy