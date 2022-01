Let’s start by agreeing that the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is a very cool concept. It’s a 17.3-inch laptop with a second 8-inch touch display for artists and graphic designers to get creative on the go. The problem is in its positioning. The second display is on the righthand side, and I’m left-handed. I have to accept that this technology is not for me. I must also accept that I’m the minority and that up to 90 per cent of the population could make good use of this new technology. So here’s my factual, unbiased take on the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (even though I’m seething on the inside).

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO